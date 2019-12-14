Union’s quest for its first boys basketball victory of the season will have to wait a little longer.
That’s because Cuba won the war of Wildcats Tuesday in Crawford County, 67-57.
Union (0-5) plays Monday in its home opener against St. James.
“We are just struggling to put it all together at the right times,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We have had three games where we have had a chance to take a lead in the second half and we end up having a mental breakdown at that moment and give up those opportunities.”
Cuba led 20-13 after one quarter. Union fought to come back and cut the gap to five points at the half, 34-29. Cuba picked it back up and was up 51-38 through three quarters.
Kaden Motley, a sophomore transfer from Kirksville, again led the Union scoring surge. He netted 21 points with seven assists and four rebounds.
Caleb Mabe recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
“Caleb Mabe played really well,” Simmons said. “He really played tough for the second game in a row. He finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. We need to get him the ball more because he has really been playing well.”
Matthew Seely scored seven points and had three assists. Jackson Dickinson had five points and six rebounds. Collin Gerdel scored five points with three rebounds.
Simmons said the effort is there and hopefully, results will follow.
“I cannot fault this group for their effort,” Simmons said. “They are playing hard all the time, but we are not very disciplined at crucial moments in the game. We started out the game by giving up some offensive rebounds and turning the ball over, so instead of being up by five or six, we are tied. We cut it to one midway through the third and then had two bad offensive possessions paired with two breakdowns defensively, and we are back in a hole. The kids are playing hard, but we are just making too many mistakes. We will just keep getting better in practice every day.”