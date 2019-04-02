Scoring 98 points, the Helias Crusaders won the boys title of the St. Francis Borgia Regional Track Invitational Tuesday.
Helias won with a 19-point cushion over second-place finisher Sullivan (79).
St. Clair was third at 71 points while Borgia ended with 67 points and New Haven scored 35 points.
“We had a good meet at Borgia,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said. “It was great to give our athletes a chance to compete in all or most of their events. We also tried to have some athletes try new events, which is what we always do in the early meets of the season.”
Borgia Coach Mitch Figas stressed quality over quantity.
“We don’t have enough athletes to fill all of the events, but we should be competitive in the events we do field,” said Figas.
“We are starting to show some signs of improvement,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
Events
• 100-meter dash — Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship was the fastest of 39 runners at 11.68. Borgia’s Samuel Schmidt was second with Pepper Stark of St. Clair ending third.
• 200-meter dash — St. Clair’s Tyler Stark won with a time of 23.57 with his brother, Pepper, taking second. Aaron Klahr of Helias ended third.
• 400-meter dash — Borgia’s Drew Snider won with a time of 53.77. Klahr was second with Borgia’s Grant Straatmann taking third.
• 800-meter run — New Haven swept the top two spots. Tim Madden won at 2:10.36 with Martin Lewis ending second. Sullivan’s Ethan Light was third.
• 1,600-meter run — Jack Crull of Helias won in 4:41.95. New Haven’s Joseph Rethemeyer was second with Grayson Knernschield of Helias ending third.
• 3,200-meter run — Jenson Starr of Helias won in 10:19.91. Rethemeyer was second with Payton Kirchhoff of Helias ending third.
Rethemeyer’s time of 10:21.84 set a New Haven school record, New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Borgia’s Adam Bell won in 16.19 with Jake Warren of Helias and Collin Thacker of St. Clair following.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Bell was the champion in 43.79. Warren was second with St. Clair’s Brandon Schmiederskamp taking third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia’s team of Bell, Grayson Helm, Cole Meyer and Schmidt won with a time of 45.04. St. Clair and Helias were next.
• 800-meter relay — St. Clair’s team of Connor North, Zachary Browne, Tyler Stark and Pepper Stark won in 1:35.91. Sullivan and Helias were next.
• 1,600-meter relay — Borgia’s team of Snider, Straatmann, Trent Strubberg and Bell won with a time of 3:43.29. Helias and Sullivan were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — The Helias squad of Knernschield, Noah Voss, Starr and Crull won with a time of 8:40.29. Sullivan was second with New Haven ending third.
• Shot put — Tyler Hesse of Sullivan threw 48-3 to win with Sullivan’s Trevor Hamblin and Helias’ Zach Vanderfeltz next.
• Discus — Hesse won with a throw of 126-7. Vanderfeltz was second with Borgia’s Andrew Jensen ending third.
• High jump — Borgia’s Alex Brinkmann won with a top leap of 6-0. St. Clair’s Rafael Allen and Austin Dunn were next.
• Long jump — Sullivan’s Blaine Blankenship won with a leap of 19-7. St. Clair’s Tyler Stark was second with Tance Lachcik of Helias ending third.
• Triple jump — Blankenship posted a distance of 42-1 to win. Allen of St. Clair was second and Lachcik took third.
There were no pole vault or javelin competitions. Borgia does not have a javelin area and the pole vault standards recently were damaged in a storm.
Garmer indicated things have been looking up for St. Clair.
“Our 400 and 800 relays for both the boys and girls are shaping up to be very competitive this season,” Garmer said. “We are also looking strong in the girls throws as well as girls high jump, long jump, and triple jump. We are steadily improving on the girls side on distance.
“For the boys we are looking to replace some great long jumpers who graduated last year. We have some good young triple jumpers and high jumpers. Our sprints will be strong on the boys side this year thanks to our seniors.
“Our distance and throws events we have some young developing athletes that should have a great chance to compete because we graduated several throwers and distance runners the last couple of years.”
Garmer also said the team is looking to solidify its pole vault roster.
Figas said there were many positives for Borgia.
“With the girls last year and the boys this year we just can’t fill all the events so looking at team scores was not an indication of what we could do,” said Figas. “I thought both boys and girls 400 relay teams ran great races. Sam Schmidt competed for the first time and ran our first sub-12.0 100 in a few years.
“Drew Snider will run the 1,600 and 800 later in the season, but he has shown he can be competitive down in the 400 or up in the 3,200 as well,” Figas said. “Alex Brinkmann came very close to clearing 6-2 in the high jump, just barely clipping the bar with his heels. Adam Bell continues to impress in the hurdles and was able to help in a sprint relay as well.”