For the Crusaders, it was worth the wait.
A month later than originally planned, St. Dominic (9-14) took home first place in the 48th Annual Washington Boys Basketball Tournament Wednesday, defeating St. Francis Borgia Regional (12-11), 49-39.
The championship game was twice postponed, from its original date on Jan. 12, and again on Jan. 30, both times due to snow-affected travel conditions.
Borgia swept the Cruaders in Archdiocesan Athletic Association play this season, but the tournament final belonged to St. Dominic.
“You just have to give them a lot of credit,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “They came out to win the ballgame and our kids came out and were pretty flat. We weren’t crisp on offense and didn’t have good ball movement. They did a good job defending us and pushed us out. We tried to get around to the weak side and they were out there, but then they were always in the lane to help on our big guys.”
The Cruaders displayed strong outside shooting throughout the tournament and Wednesday was no exception as St. Dominic put through seven three-point scores in the first half to go ahead, 8-5, at the end of the first quarter and 25-16 at the intermission.
“The turnovers at the beginning of the game really hampered us and we got behind and then it was a constant battle all night to try to fight back,” Neier said. “(St. Dominic) plays out there with five guards and they move the ball well. They all can shoot the ball well and they all can take it to the basket. That makes them difficult to defend and when they’re on, like they were tonight, it’s tough to beat them.”
St. Dominic continued to hold the lead, 32-26, at the end of the third quarter.
Trent Strubberg led the Knights with 14 points and was Borgia’s representative on the all-tournament team. He made three assists with one steal and a rebound.
Alex Brinkmann netted eight points with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.
Cole Weber posted six points with two rebounds and two assists.
Max Meyers dropped in six points and made one assist.
Will Elbert netted three points to go with five rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Brendan Smith added two points, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
Tournament MVP Brennan Kiger led the Cruaders with 16 points on the night.
Anthony Lewis also made the all-tournament team and turned in 10 points.
Other St. Dominic scorers included Josh Willenbrink (seven points), Matt Hanson (six), Nate Heilgenstein (six) and Jack Niggemeier (four).
After Kiger opened up the final period with a layup and a foul, but did not convert the three-point play, Strubberg scored the next eight points in a row for the Knights to knot the score at 34-34.
The teams then exchanged scores with Willenbrink netting two for the Crusaders and Brinkmann tying it back up with a pair of free throws.
Hanson and Niggemeier put the Crusaders back up by four before Weber made it a one-point game with his three-point basket and 3:22 remaining on the clock.
That was Borgia’s final points of the game as St. Dominic delivered the rest of the scoring from the free-throw line. The Cruaders shot 16-19 from the line in the contest and 13-15 in the final period.
Borgia moved up its Friday contest with Helias to Thursday and will next play Tuesday on the road at Vianney in the regular season finale at 7 p.m.