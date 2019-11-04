For the 20th time in 21 seasons, the East Central College soccer Falcons closed a men’s soccer campaign with a winning record.
East Central (7-5-4) was knocked out of the NJCAA Division I Region 16 Tournament in the semifinal round Tuesday by Crowder College in Monett on penalties, 2-1.
Regulation ended in a 1-1 tie and Crowder College made four penalty attempts to one for the Falcons..
Crowder advances to play St. Louis Community College, a 2-1 winner over top seed Jefferson College, in the regional championship Saturday.
Crowder had a goal disallowed for offsides in the 62nd minute, but after the officials conferred, it was overturned and the host had a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons fought back and Leonard Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule) earned a free kick 22 yards out. Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) placed the free kick into the net for his 15th goal of the season.
During the penalty kick round, Crowder scored on its first three chances while Kovac was the only Falcon to convert.
The only losing season during East Central’s run came in 2009, when the team didn’t play a home game on campus due to field issues.