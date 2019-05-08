Different location.
Same opponent.
Same result.
Opening the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division I State Tournament Thursday in Joplin, the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars cruised to a 10-0 win over Westwood Baptist of Poplar Bluff.
It was the third time Crosspoint (15-1) beat Westwood and the second time within a week.
“We knew coming in what kind of game we were facing as we have played them twice and they were our previous game and also the last seed,” Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said. “This was going to be a good game for preparation for the following day and to allow our subs to see some play time in Joplin. Also with three days of games, we wanted to end fast to save legs.”
Emmi Windes netted five goals to lead the Crosspoint effort while Lydia Young also had a hat trick. Annabelle Beckmann and Paige Sullentrup each scored once. Sara Blackburn posted the shutout in net.
It took six minutes for the Lady Cougars to score as Young netted the opening goal. Windes scored two minutes later and Young netted the next goal in the 14th minute.
Windes scored the next three goals. She hit a free kick off the crossbar in the 23rd minute and then scored five minutes later from a Lani Jackson assist. At the half-hour mark, Trinity Smith assisted on another Windes marker.
With two minutes left in the half, Annabelle Beckmann scored her first goal of the season following a corner kick. Taylor Nevez picked up the assist.
Crosspoint attempted 18 shots for the half with 11 of them going on goal.
“We talked at half about coming out full strength and getting this done to save legs for following games not being able to rotate as other teams do who have a deep bench,” Blackburn said.
Three minutes into the second half, Windes scored again. Young scored just before the hour mark and Blackburn said that proved to be a good time to rotate other players into the game.
“We opted to get subs Ava Weldy, Mikayla Suttles and Kayla Huff in on this goal since we were still playing to rest legs,” Blackburn said. “We soon followed by Faith Mayher at the 63rd minute of play.”
Sullentrup scored on a breakaway with nine minutes to go to end the game.
“We would have liked to have been off the field sooner, but we were able to get who we needed off and subs in,” Blackburn said.
Crosspoint attempted 10 shots in the second half with six on goal.