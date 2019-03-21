In a clash of defending Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state champions, the Crosspoint Christian School Lady Cougars prevailed Monday afternoon.
Crosspoint defeated Liberty Christian of Wright City, 3-1. Emmi Windes netted two goals for the Lady Cougars while Lydia Young added one.
Crosspoint (3-0) won the MCSAA Division I title last season while Liberty Christian was the Division II winner.
Crosspoint head Coach Leslie Blackburn said Crosspoint had to start the game without some starters due to illness, but was able to sub in the optimal lineup four minutes into the game.
Windes broke the deadlock about 25 minutes into the game, scoring off of a direct free kick, which curved into the far upper corner of the goal.
Blackburn said Crosspoint struggled to get offensive chances put together due to Liberty Christian’s defense.
“Liberty was controlling the pitch with keeping pressure on us and not letting us move,” Blackburn said. “We really would have liked to score early and set the pace but Liberty wasn’t having none of that. Liberty defender Addison Roden made it difficult to get around that back line.”
With about three minutes to go in the half, Young netted her sixth goal of the season after taking a cross from Windes to move around the defense and score.
“Young is working well for us playing right forward,” Blackburn said.
The guests had a chance late in the half as Andrea Mueller broke in on goal, but shot over.
Blackburn said Liberty Christian controlled possession. Crosspoint outshot Liberty Christian, 6-3, and put two on target to Liberty Christian’s one.
Two minutes into the second half, Crosspoint made it 3-0 when Young found Windes for a goal.
Liberty fought back and finally beat goalkeeper Sara Blackburn around the hour mark when Mueller shot over her into the net.
The visitors picked up the pressure after that.
“Liberty showed determination for sure picking up their shot count this half,” Leslie Blackburn said. “(Sara) Blackburn was able to deny Liberty a goal diving to her right stopping a low shot and quickly picking it up before Liberty could rebound about 70 minutes in. It got quite tense a few times in the box as Liberty was pursuing another goal. We unfortunately were giving them opportunities with a direct kick from a trip and a few corners but was able to hold them off and finally clear the box.”
Liberty Christian outshot the Lady Cougars in the second half, 7-4. Blackburn made two saves in the half and ended with four for the game.
Liberty Christian used Gracie Foran in goal for the first half and Kylee Ball for the second.
“It wasn’t our best play today, but we came out on top,” Blackburn said.
The Lady Cougars visit the St. Louis Patriettes in Chesterfield Friday.