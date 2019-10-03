A trip to Poplar Bluff was just what the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Cougars needed.
Crosspoint (4-4, 4-2) won there over Westwood Baptist Academy Friday, 8-1.
“We played a really good ball control game,” Assistant Coach Lance Callaway said. “We’ve stressed quick touches and finding space this week at practice, and the boys put those into practice today.”
Crosspoint headed to Poplar Bluff on a two-game losing streak, but found the net often in the conference contest.
Seth Aholt led the attack with three goals and two assists.
Westwood actually took the early lead, scoring off of a corner kick just five minutes into the contest.
Aholt tied it in the 15th minute and Crosspoint rolled from there.
Over the next 10 minutes, Alex Huff, Joshua Coroama, Alex Marquart and Grant Mehrhoff scored and it was 5-1 at the half.
In the second half, Aholt netted two more goals and Isaac Thomas scored once to give the Cougars an 8-1 win.
St. Louis United
Returning to Washington’s Lakeview Park Monday, Crosspoint fell to St. Louis United, a homeschool team, 2-0.
The visitors scored once in each half in the win.
“I thought we came out flat but played very well the last 15 minutes of that first half,” Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “Giving up that second goal definitely deflated the boys, and we just couldn’t sustain any momentum offensively.”
St. Louis United scored on a breakaway 11 minutes into the game and again off of a corner kick three minutes into the second half.
Thomas hit the post in the first half and Aholt had a shot stopped on a diving save.
Chayton Lewis was in goal for the Cougars.
The Cougars go to Alton, Ill., to play Mississippi Valley Christian School Tuesday.
Thomas Jefferson School from St. Louis comes to Washington Friday.