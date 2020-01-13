Jumping back into home action Tuesday night, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball squads swept Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.
The Crosspoint boys (6-5) won by a 54-49 final score.
Crosspoint’s girls (3-9) won their game by a 41-21 score.
Boys
Outside shooting played a key role in Crosspoint’s win. The Cougars hit 10 three-point baskets in the game.
“I was curious how our guys would respond after being off for Christmas break for two weeks, but I was pleased with how we responded,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said. “It certainly helped that we were able to connect on 10 three pointers. Clayton Young dropped in five, and Seth Aholt had four.”
The other three-point basket came from Clark Kent.
“We certainly needed that tonight since we were going against a good player in Kevin Tallie from CAGSL,” Weldy said. “He was one off his average by scoring 28 points against us.”
Crosspoint led 13-6 after one quarter and was up 25-17 at the half. It was 36-33 for Crosspoint after three quarters.
Overall, the Cougars had a balanced game.
Kent recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to go with seven assists and four steals.
Young was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points and he also had five rebounds and two assists.
Aholt concluded with 15 points, two assists and one rebound.
David Cox and Chayton Lewis each scored two points. Cox also had six rebounds and one assist. Lewis added four rebounds and two blocked shots.
Boone Sanders contributed an assist and a rebound. Alex Marquart had a rebound and a steal.
Other scorers for CAGSL were Ajani Jordan with 13 points, Caleb Weiss with four, and Chase Tipton and Isaiah Woods-Bryant with two points apiece.
Girls
Crosspoint jumped out to an 11-5 lead after one quarter and led 17-9 at the half. It was 31-13 after three quarters.
Three Crosspoint players reached double digits in scoring.
Rachel Smith led the way with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. She hit three three-point shots.
Lia Cobb and Hannah Knudsvig each scored 12 points. Cobb also had one rebound. Knudsvig pulled down six rebounds and added six assists and three steals.
Gracia Mehrhoff and Jordan Sheppard scored two points apiece. Mehrhoff also had an assist and a steal. Sheppard pulled down seven rebounds and had four steals.
Neveah Huff recorded two rebounds. Julie Winslow recorded one steal.
Keelyn Rankin scored 19 points to lead CAGSL. Lynnea Brown and Bri Wood each hit a free throw.