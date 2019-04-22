Tuesday’s girls soccer game at Washington’s Lakeview Park lived up to the hype.
In the end, Crosspoint Christian School needed a penalty shootout to defeat Tower Grove Christian Academy in a rematch of last year’s Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game, 1-0.
Crosspoint scored on its first three chances in the shootout while Tower Grove missed. Sara Blackburn, Emmi Windes and Lydia Young scored to give Crosspoint the win.
Crosspoint improved to 11-0 on the season with the win.
“This was a rematch of the championship game last spring with Tower Grove that we won,” Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said. “Tower Grove is coached by Scot Vorwald who also coaches Harris-Stowe women’s college soccer. We knew coming in this was going to be a tough physical game with few offensive chances. We were focused and ready for them. We have beat them our last four matches. We were able to start with our optimum line up also.”
While both teams were able to create chances in the first half, neither could score as the defenses and goalkeepers came up with the plays.
“One thing about their defense that became obvious was they were very fast,” said Blackburn. “Several chances were broken up by their Erin Douglas playing deep in defense. Tower Grove had a slight edge on us this half with their speed, but defense was doing their job breaking up their opportunities.”
Lydia Young and Paige Sullentrup shot for Crosspoint, but both were saved by Tower Grove’s Sara Gregory. Sara Blackburn made two saves for Crosspoint.
In the second half, the offensive chances picked up as both teams refined by playing to strengths.
“Both sides were being stopped at the defensive line,” Blackburn said. “Both Windes and Young were having trouble outrunning Tower Grove’s defenses. Lydia Young was able to just edge past TG defense with a shot on goal sailing inches over the crossbar around 60 minutes. Had it been down 10 inches, it would have been a goal for sure.”
Taylor Nevez had a free kick drop into Gregory’s hands.
“We had the wind in our faces this half and several times you could see the ball just stop in midair and drop straight down,” Blackburn said. “Tower Grove took a shot but was deflected wide on a diving save by Sara Blackburn and a header from a corner went over the crossbar. If Sara hadn’t dove, it could have ended differently so she definitely kept us alive. Regulation time had ended.”
In overtime, Blackburn indicated neither team had outstanding chances. Sullentrup had the best Crosspoint chance in the second overtime.
Blackburn credited the Crosspoint defense in making the victory possible.
“Our defensive line, led by Taylor Nevez with Maggie Pierce, Julie Winslow and Lia Cobb, did a great job once again stopping or disrupting Tower Grove’s advances,” Blackburn said. “Overall, our whole team played strong, as a team and fought hard the entire game until the last whistle was blown. It was a tough battle.”
Crosspoint played Thursday at Lighthouse Prep. The Lady Cougars host the St. Louis Patriettes Tuesday at Lakeview Park. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.