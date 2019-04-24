Emmi Windes and Lydia Young combined to score nine goals Friday, April 12, as the Crosspoint Christian School girls soccer Lady Cougars shut out Westwood Baptist, 10-0.
Crosspoint (9-0) got five goals from Windes and four from Young. Paige Sullentrup scored the other goal.
Head Coach Leslie Blackburn noted the teams played short one player as Westwood Baptist only had nine.
Young opened scoring in the 18th minute after Trinity Smith found Windes for a shot and Young pounced on the rebound.
Windes scored off of a rebound from her own shot three minutes later.
In the 23rd minute, Windes sent a ball toward the net which was misplayed by a defender. Young passed to Sullentrup for her first goal of the season.
Windes scored again before Young added a headed goal before the half. Crosspoint led 5-0 at the break, outshooting Westwood, 17-2. Goalkeeper Sara Blackburn made two saves.
Two minutes into the second half, Windes scored for her third hat trick of the season. Five minutes later, Windes scored again with Ava Weldy picking up the assist.
In the 50th minute, Young scored after a Windes corner kick. A minute later, Windes scored again. In the 54th minute, Young scored from a Windes pass to close out the game, 10-0.
“We were very proud of their play and focus, finishing the game in 54 minutes and with subs in play,” Blackburn said. “I’m not sure we ever finished a game so quickly and these are good games not to beat up our opponent but to use for practice and do it humbly as we do have tougher games ahead plus the state tournament.”