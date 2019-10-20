Crosspoint Christian School sophomore Seth Aholt has been named the United Soccer Coaches/MaxPreps Missouri High School Player of the Week for Oct. 6.
During the week Aholt scored five goals and added four assists as Crosspoint won both games that week.
Aholt scored three times in Crosspoint’s 6-0 win last Friday at Eagle Ridge Christian in Cape Girardeau. Isaac Thomas netted two goals and Clayton Young scored once.
Crosspoint is playing in the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament this week, starting with a game Friday against Thomas Jefferson at Maryville, Ill., Christian. The Cougars are seeded third.
The Cougars next will travel to the MCSAA State Tournament in Joplin. Crosspoint finished second last year.