Crosspoint Rolls to Soccer Win Over CAGSL Tuesday on Road
By Bill Battle
Missourian Sports Editor
Seth Aholt and Alex Huff each netted hat tricks Tuesday as the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars routed Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 8-0.
Playing on the road, the Cougars needed 90 seconds to get on the scoreboard and never looked back while improving to 2-0 on the season.
“The boys earned the result today,” Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “Their passing improved as the game went on, and we pressured the ball very well early in the game.”
Joshua Coroama and Thomas Gibbs scored the other Crosspoint goals.
Aholt added two assists while Huff, Alex Marquart, Landon Callaway and David Cox had one assist apiece.
Crosspoint led 5-0 at the intermission.
Chayton Lewis posted his first-ever shutout with two saves in the game.
Crosspoint is waiting to hear about what will happen to last Friday’s game with Maryville (Ill.) Christian. The teams were in the 38th minute when the game had to be called off due to lightning. It was not able to be restarted that day.
Hopkins doesn’t know whether the game will be continued at a future date or restarted.
The Cougars hit the road Friday to play at The Fulton School in St. Albans. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.
The next home game is Friday, Sept. 13, against Heritage Classical. Kickoff at Lakeview Park is set for 4:30 p.m.