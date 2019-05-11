Emmi Windes scored the game’s only goal Saturday to lift the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars to their second consecutive state championship.
Crosspoint (17-1) defeated Maryville (Ill.) Christian, 1-0, to win the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division I title.
“Everybody did their jobs today,” Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said. “We are very proud of our girls and their dedication to our success, they worked hard for it. This being our last game as coaches and having four seniors graduating who have been with us for five or more years, you can’t get any better than going out on top for all of us.”
Headed into the game, Blackburn knew Maryville had an edge. It had played 40 minutes in its semifinal win over Whitefield due to lightning. Crosspoint went 90 minutes of regular play and penalty kicks in its win over Christian Fellowship.
“We only saw one matchup at the beginning of the season with Maryville, a third seed, as our second game was rained out,” Blackburn said. “They are well-coached by former SIU-E assistant coach Alaina Schlaefer. We beat them last year in the semifinal game 5-2 and they are a young an up-and-coming squad. It’s hard to gauge a team you played in the beginning at the end and in a championship game. We knew they would be like us and leave everything on the field.”
Crosspoint nearly jumped on top early, but Windes hit a shot off of the chest of Maryville goalkeeper Maddie Crank.
“It would have been a nice goal to have that early in the match,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said every chance was crucial.
“Both teams were limiting chances at the defensive line,” Blackburn said. “We told the girls before the game it will be won on the least mistakes and turnovers, and who controls midfield. Neither side seemed to gain control of midfield. They run a stopper which has always given us trouble with putting balls up the middle and becoming a turnover.”
In the opening half, Maryville generated four shots with two on target. Goalkeeper Sara Blackburn also had to defend four Maryville corner kicks.
“It was a little hair raising there a few times,” Leslie Blackburn said. “They had a couple of good chances, but we were eventually able to gain control of our backfield. Our defense line was strong with Taylor Nevez, Maggie Pierce, Kate Williams and Lia Cobb. At the half we discussed a few ways to get around their stopper with our forwards and center midfielders.”
The effects of playing two games in two days, including one which went to penalty kicks, started to catch up to Crosspoint in the second half, Blackburn said.
Lydia Young and Paige Sullentrup both hit the post with shots. Nevez had a long free kick deflected over the crossbar by Crank.
With less than 15 minutes to go, Sullentrup intercepted a clearing pass. The pass to Young was intercepted, but the Maryville player tried to clear with Crank also coming off of her line. Windes intercepted and was able to beat Crank to the net for the game’s lone goal.
“With tired legs, we adjusted our strategy to defend our lead and moved Windes and Young back to midfield and put our midfielders Annabelle Beckmann and Lani Jackson up top and moved Trinity Smith back to stopper,” Blackburn said.
Sullentrup nearly doubled the lead, but her header of a Nevez corner kick hit the crossbar.
“It would have been nice to have that cushion,” Blackburn said. “Maryville fought hard to the end but was unable to equalize the goal.”
Sara Blackburn recorded the shutout in goal.
Postseason Honors
Sara Blackburn, Windes and Nevez were named to the all-state first team. Young and Smith were named to the second team.
It was the final game for Coaches Leslie and Joe Blackburn, who are stepping down after the season.
“It’s been a great ride these last six years,” Leslie Blackburn said.