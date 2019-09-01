Opening defense of its Metro Athletic Conference boys soccer title, the Crosspoint Christian School edged rival Liberty Christian of Wright City Tuesday at Lakeview Park, 2-1.
“I was pleased with the effort today,” Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “We only returned five starters from last year’s team and Chayton (Lewis) had never played keeper before, so to come out with a win will be a good confidence booster for the boys. Our defense did a really good job of minimizing the chances Liberty Christian had, and Josh (Windes) was invaluable as our center back.”
Seth Aholt netted both Crosspoint goals with Clayton Young earning an assist. Lewis made six saves for the win, Hopkins reported.
The opening goal came in the 25th minute as Aholt stole the ball from the Liberty Christian defense and put Crosspoint on top.
Liberty Christian equalized soon after that, scoring on a free kick.
Just before the close of the opening half, Young crossed a pass from the right wing to Aholt and he scored from 15 yards out to make it 2-1.
The Cougars seemed to get a third goal near the hour mark, but Adam Huff’s marker was waved off on a foul away from the ball.
Crosspoint returns to action Friday, visiting Maryville (Ill.) Christian in another Metro Athletic Conference match starting at 5 p.m.
The Cougars play Tuesday at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis and Friday at The Fulton School in St. Albans. The Fulton School game starts at 4:30 p.m.