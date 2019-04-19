Getting back to business at home Monday, the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars improved to 10-0 on the season with a 3-0 victory over Heritage Academy.
The Lady Cougars received two goals from Emmi Windes and one from Paige Sullentrup as the team stayed undefeated on the season.
Sara Blackburn made three saves in the shutout.
Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said it was a good game.
“Heritage played us very competitive for the first 65 minutes,” Blackburn said. “The game saw a lot of midfield play and break ups on both defensive ends.”
Crosspoint broke on top in the 16th minute when a Heritage goal kick went right to Sullentrup, who was able to convert on the chance.
It was the only one of five Crosspoint shots in the opening frame which went into the net. Four of those shots were on target. Heritage tested Sara Blackburn once.
“We discussed at the half we must control our touches as they’re too heavy and creating turnovers, as well as creating some through ball opportunities that were available,” Leslie Blackburn said.
In the second half, Windes hit the crossbar before Heritage had a free kick saved from just outside the 18-yard box.
With five minutes to play, Trinity Smith passed to Windes, who doubled the Crosspoint lead. Two minutes later, Lydia Young found Windes for a third goal and the victory was sealed with two minutes to play.
“Heritage gave it to us for sure, we had to earn this one honestly and took us a while to get our game going,” Blackburn said. “Our midfielders and defense line did well at stopping their chances.”
Crosspoint hosts Tower Grove Christian Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state championship game.
With that in mind, Blackburn had hoped Monday’s contest would be a little easier.
“We were hoping to get up early with several goals so we could save some legs for tomorrow’s game against Tower Grove,” Blackburn said. “That will be a full 80-minute battle.”
Kickoff at Lakeview Park in Washington is set for 4:30 p.m.