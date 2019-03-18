Picking up a shutout in Illinois Tuesday, the Crosspoint Christian School improved to 2-0 on the season.
Crosspoint defeated Maryville Christian Academy, 3-0. Lydia Young scored twice, bringing her season total to five goals. Emmi Windes netted her first goal of the season as well. Sara Blackburn posted the shutout in net.
“We anticipated a tough game playing Maryville, coached by Alaina Schlaefer, a former assistant coach at SIU-Edwardsville,” Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said. “They were new to our conference last year and actually a much larger school than ours studentwise with a growing high school.”
Blackburn said the field conditions were less than optimal with a muddy pitch which had standing water in places.
The field conditions led to Crosspoint’s first goal. After the Lady Cougars tested Maryville’s Maddie Crank multiple times, Crosspoint broke through in the 22nd minute.
Windes took a hard shot and Crank stopped it, but couldn’t control the rebound. Young was there to put the ball into the back of the net.
“We preach following shots and running in and tonight it paid off for Lydia, who scored her fourth in two games,” Blackburn said.
Young doubled her game total three minutes later with a shot to the lower left corner.
“Young moved from the center mid position to the right forward this year and so far it is looking like a good move for her and us with this being her fifth goal in two games and several more opportunities,” said Blackburn.
At the half, Crosspoint led 2-0. Blackburn credited the defense, Lia Cobb, Julie Winslow, Taylor Nevez and Maggie Pierce, in keeping Maryville from getting into dangerous positions. Maryville had nine shots in the half, three which were on target. Sara Blackburn saved all three.
Crosspoint put six of its eight shot attempts on goal.
Crosspoint scored its final goal in the 50th minute as sweeper Trinity Smith made a pass to Windes and she found the top corner to make it 3-0.
Maryville hit the bottom of the crossbar in the 55th minute, but Sara Blackburn scrambled to grab the ball near the line. She made six saves for the game.
Blackburn praised the play of Annabelle Beckmann, who made her first start.
“Annabelle played a full 80 minutes and we were pleased with her efforts being a sub all last year, she has stepped up her game for sure,” Blackburn said.
Crosspoint played Thursday in St. Louis against the Patriettes homeschool team.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Liberty Christian of Wright City Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.