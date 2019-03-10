Last year was a dream season for the Crosspoint Christian School girls soccer Lady Cougars.
Crosspoint went 14-2 and won the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association state title by beating Tower Grove Christian Academy, 2-1.
Weather permitting, the Lady Cougars will start their title defense Friday at the fields near Dickey Bub in Union against Eagle Ridge Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Leslie and Joe Blackburn return to coach the team again this season and it’s the sixth year that they will be leading the program.
Leslie Blackburn indicated it likely will be their last season in charge.
Top returning players include senior goalkeeper Sara Blackburn, who has been a wall in goal during recent seasons.
Emmi Windes is the top returning scorer and she has help from Paige Sullentrup and Lydia Young at the forward positions.
Defensively, Taylor Nevez and Maggie Pierce are top returning players.
While the team has several key returners, there are major holes to be filled.
“We lost some significant players from last year,” Leslie Blackburn said.
The losses were more than just graduation as one of the team’s top scorers from last year, Emily Bratch, transferred.
Other returners are expected to step up into open starting roles.
“A few of our subs from last season will move up to starting positions,” Leslie Blackburn said. “It should be another good year.”
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play on the road next Tuesday at Maryville Christian and next Thursday against the St. Louis Patriettes.
The next home game is scheduled for March 18 against Liberty Christian of Wright City at Lakeview Park with a 4:30 p.m. start time.