For a change, the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars played on a top pitch Thursday.
Crosspoint (12-1) defeated Wright City’s Liberty Christian, 2-1 after a shootout, at Toyota Stadium in the Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said it was a big day for her squad.
“This was a second matchup of (defending) state champions, us in Division I and them in Division II,” Blackburn said. “The matchup was a little different as we were on turf when we normally play on grass. It had rained all day also and was raining at the start of the game. Also the field is 15 yards longer than what we usually play.”
The game was scoreless at the half. Crosspoint found the net first as Emmi Windes put the ball past Liberty Christian goalkeeper Gracie Foran in the 74th minute.
Less than two minutes later, Liberty Christian’s Andrea Mueller equalized with the ball sneaking across the line after Sara Blackburn’s save attempt.
Leslie Blackburn felt Crosspoint should have scored another goal in the second.
“We took six corners this half with very good chances from Taylor Nevez and Windes dropping balls in the box but weren’t able to get a foot or head on the ball,” Blackburn said. “We really should have scored on a corner.”
After an abbreviated overtime, the game went to penalty kicks. After five shooters each, the shootout was tied at 2-2. Windes and Lydia Young scored for the Lady Cougars.
Blackburn made a diving save to her right to keep it tied on Liberty Christian’s final shooter.
It came down to the seventh shooter, Paige Sullentrup. She hit the crossbar, but the ball bounced down and went in off the goalie for the win.
Patriettes
The St. Louis Patriettes homeschool program handed the Lady Cougars their first setback of the season Tuesday at Lakeview Park in Washington, 1-0.
“Even though our Cougars did well at holding the Patriettes, it obviously wasn’t a good game for us, our focus was off and we didn’t bring our ‘A’ game to the field tonight,” Blackburn said. “The Patriettes did. We are going to have to regroup and get our focus back.”
The win by the Patriettes split the season series with each squad winning on the road.
Blackburn said the field conditions were less than ideal. It was raining and that made the grass slick.
The Patriettes scored from a corner kick 10 minutes into the second half for the game’s lone goal.
“We run a zone defense on corners and after the fourth one, we weren’t on our marks and leaving players open, giving them the opportunity.”
The Patriettes had 11 corner kicks and put 18 shots on goal. Sara Blackburn made 17 saves in net.
Crosspoint had one shot and didn’t generate consistent offense until the final eight minutes.
“Had we played the first 70 minutes like the last eight, things might have been different,” Blackburn said.