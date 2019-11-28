There was something for everyone Monday in St. Albans.
Crosspoint Christian School and The Fulton School of St. Albans split a basketball doubleheader.
The Fulton School defeated Crosspoint (1-5) in the girls game,
In the boys game, Crosspoint (3-3) earned a 50-28 victory.
“I was happy for the guys to get to 3-3 for the season going into Thanksgiving break,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said. “We are looking to building on that into December.”
Boys
Crosspoint jumped out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter and was up 25-9 at the intermission. The Cougars led 36-19 through three quarters.
David Cox paced the Crosspoint offense with 14 points, hitting six of seven shots from the field.
Clayton Young also reached double digits with 11 points.
Clark Kent was next with nine points, Seth Aholt scored seven, Isaac Thomas netted six and Chayton Lewis scored three points.
“Our goal tonight was to really go after rebounding and being active for the ball,” Weldy said. “We won the rebounding contest tonight, 47-33.”
Of that, Crosspoint was able to grab 21 offensive rebounds.
Kent was the rebounding leader with 13. Lewis also reached double digits with 10.
Thomas secured seven rebounds while Aholt recorded six, Cox had five, Boone Sanders ended with four and Young added two.
Young dished out five assists. Kent had four, Aholt ended with three and Cox added one.
Kent posted seven steals and Young was next with five. Cox and Aholt each had three steals and Sanders added one.
Cox blocked two shots and took a charge. Lewis blocked one shot.
Statistics from The Fulton School were not available as of deadline.
Girls
The Fulton School took the opener, 57-39.
Crosspoint scored 16 points in the opening quarter, but added only two in the second to trail 28-18 at the break. The Fulton School led 45-27 through three quarters and each side scored 12 in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Knudsvig led Crosspoint with 20 points for the contest.
Rachel Smith also reached double digits, netting 13 points. She hit a trio of three-point baskets. Lia Cobb scored the other six points.
Additional statistics for Crosspoint, as well as numbers for The Fulton School, were not available at deadline.