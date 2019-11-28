Playing a pair of opponents last week, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams managed to go 1-3 combined.
Crosspoint’s boys (2-3) defeated Eagle Ridge Christian Friday in Cape Girardeau, 34-27. The Cougars lost Thursday to Liberty Christian, 54-22.
Crosspoint girls (1-4) dropped both games. Liberty Christian of Wright City defeated the Lady Cougars Thursday, 66-19.
Eagle Ridge Christian of Cape Girardeau defeated the Lady Cougars Friday, 34-16.
Boys
Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said the Cougars jumped on top early and that was a key to victory.
“It helped that we ended the first quarter 8-0 because it was a closely matched game after that,” Weldy said. “I was pleased with our overall defense and focus as we will need to keep that up the rest of the season.”
Crosspoint led 8-0 after one quarter, 16-11 at the half and 23-16 after three quarters. Each side scored 11 points in the last quarter.
Weldy said the Cougars got some clutch shooting in the final quarter.
“Seth Aholt made some key free throws in the fourth quarter to help hold off a surge by Eagle Ridge,” Weldy said.
Aholt was Crosspoint’s scoring leader with 10 points. Clark Kent netted seven points, Clayton Young and Isaac Thomas each added six and David Cox ended with five points.
Thomas and Kent each had seven rebounds. Cox was next with six. Young and Aholt had three rebounds apiece. Boone Sanders and Chayton Lewis each had one rebound.
Kent recorded four assists. Young was next with three. Aholt and Lewis each added one.
Kent posted five steals. Thomas and Aholt each had three, Cox added two and Young had one.
Cox and Lewis each blocked a shot. Cox took two charges.
In Thursday’s game, Liberty Christian led 14-7 after one quarter, 35-8 at the half and 42-18 after three quarters.
Aholt led the Cougars with eight points. Kent was next with six. Thomas netted four, Young had three and Lewis added one point.
Kent ended with eight rebounds. Cox and Thomas each had six. Lewis posted five, Aholt had four and Young added three.
Kent recorded three assists. Young, Thomas and Aholt each had one.
Kent had four steals, Cox ended with three and Sanders, Thomas and Aholt each had one.
Cox had one blocked shot.
Liberty Christian was paced by Josh Dames, who scored 13 points. Cole Christian and Michael Foran each scored 12 points while Dakota Ball added 10 points.
Girls
In Thursday’s makeup game, Liberty Christian jumped out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter and was up 37-15 at the half. It was 60-19 after three quarters.
Hannah Knudsvig scored 17 of the 19 Crosspoint points. Lia Cobb scored two points.
Rachel Smith was the rebounding leader with seven. Knudsvig had five. Cobb posted two and Gracia Mehrhoff added one rebound.
Knudsvig had nine steals. Smith and Julie Winslow each added two. Cobb and Mehrhoff had one steal apiece.
Knudsvig and Smith each had one assist. Knudsvig blocked two shots. Cobb, Mehrhoff and Winslow each had one.
In Friday’s game, Eagle Ridge led 10-5 after one quarter and 17-8 at the half. It was 24-11 after three quarters.
Smith was the scoring leader with nine points. Knudsvig netted five points and Winslow added two.
Knudsvig pulled down nine rebounds. Neveah Huff grabbed four rebounds. Mehrhoff added two. Cobb and Winslow each had one.
Knudsvig recorded seven steals. Huff had three steals and Mehrhoff posted two.
Cobb had one steal. Knudsvig blocked two shots. Cobb and Winslow each had one.