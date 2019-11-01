Shutting out Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Saturday, 4-0, the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars captured the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Division II state title in Joplin.
“I challenged the boys before the tournament to not let up a single goal in our games and to win the sportsmanship award, and they delivered on both,” Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “Josh Windes, Thomas Gibbs and Eli Alexander played exceptional defense over the last three games. The team has grown tremendously over the season, particularly in their vision and communication.”
Seth Aholt, Alex Marquart and Windes were honored with all-state first-team status after the tournament.
Crosspoint (12-7) opened the tournament Thursday with a 7-0 win over Eagle Ridge Christian Academy of Cape Girardeau. The Cougars then defeated Overland Christian School Friday, 2-0. That game was shortened due to weather.
In the title game, Aholt netted a goal with two assists to lead the offense. David Cox stopped four shots for his third shutout in a row.
Alex Huff scored the opening goal 25 minutes into the game with Aholt assisting.
Grant Mehrhoff then scored four minutes later with Joshua Coroama assisting.
In the second half, Crosspoint added two goals in the final five minutes. Aholt scored unassisted in the 75th minute and Isaac Thomas finished the scoring on a penalty kick.
In Thursday’s opener, Coroama recorded a hat trick while Aholt also posted a goal and an assist. Mehrhoff, Huff and Clayton Young scored the other goals.
Against Overland Christian School, Coroama and Huff scored the goals with Aholt drawing both assists.