Thanks to a 5-0 home victory over Thomas Jefferson, the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars climbed to third place in the Metro Athletic Conference.
Crosspoint improved to 6-4 overall, 6-2 in league play, with the victory.
“Without question, this was our best effort of the season,” Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “The boys’ passing was as sharp as I’ve seen it and we finished well. Seth Aholt was exceptional in the midfield, and Josh Windes was a rock at the center back position. David Cox is really coming on as our keeper”
Cox stopped four shots in net to earn his first career shutout in goal.
Aholt paced the attack, scoring twice and assisting on the other three goals.
Clayton Young put the Cougars on top 10 minutes into the game after Aholt passed from an Alex Huff throw-in.
Joshua Coroama and Huff scored late in the first half to make it 3-0 at the intermission. Aholt assisted on both.
In the 52nd minute, Aholt scored on a free kick from 10 yards outside the box. He scored his second in the 58th minute with Young assisting.
Crosspoint completes the regular season this week. Christian Fellowship of Columbia visited Lakeview Park Monday in a rematch of last year’s MCSAA Division I championship.
The Cougars fell in that match, 3-0. A story on that game can be found elsewhere.
Crosspoint heads to Cape Girardeau Friday for a MAC match against Eagle Ridge Christian School.
Following will be the MAC Tournament and MCSAA State Tournament.