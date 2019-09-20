Grant Mehrhoff played well beyond his years Friday and it was just what the Crosspoint Christian School boys soccer Cougars needed.
Mehrhoff, a sixth-grader, netted the lone goal of Friday afternoon’s game at Lakeview Park against Heritage Classical Academy in the 79th minute.
Mehrhoff took Seth Aholt’s corner kick, settled the ball and shot from the left side into the upper right corner of the net.
“Grant was exactly where he was supposed to be” Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “We work on corners at practice and he knows his responsibility is to clean up any balls that make it all the way through the box. He put a solid foot on it and it was the difference for us.”
Crosspoint (3-2) got two saves from Chayton Lewis in the shutout. Crosspoint only attempted three shots on goal.
“The boys really had to grind this one out,” Hopkins said. “We’re struggling to get good looks offensively, but our defense stepped up again. I’m proud of how hard they continue to work since we only have two subs to rotate in.”
Crosspoint heads to Maryland Heights Thursday to play the St. Louis United homeschool team. Tower Grove Christian visits Washington Friday. Kickoff at Lakeview Park is set for 4:30 p.m.