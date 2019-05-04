Gearing up for the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association State Tournament in Joplin, the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars wrapped up regular season play with two more wins.
Crosspoint (15-1) shut out Christian Fellowship School Friday, 3-0, and Westwood Baptist Monday, 9-0.
State Tournament
The Westwood game was a preview of Crosspoint’s state opener in Joplin. Crosspoint won its state opener Thursday over Westwood, 10-0. Further details were not available at the deadline.
Crosspoint is the top seed for the MCSAA Division I Tournament and the defending champion.
The other first-round matchups are Whitefield against North County Christian at 2 p.m. and Christian Fellowship against Maryville (Ill.) at noon.
Crosspoint gets to play the Christian Fellowship-Maryville loser at noon Friday.
The winner of that game advances to the state championship Saturday at 10 a.m.
All teams will play for places Saturday.
The Division II Tournament also will take place and consists of Tower Grove Christian, Liberty Christian, Eagle Ridge and Blue Ridge.
Christian Fellowship
In Friday’s game against Christian Fellowship, Emmi Windes scored all three goals while Sara Blackburn made five saves in goal for the shutout. One of those saves came on a penalty kick early in the second half.
Windes opened scoring in the 33rd minute. The goal came off of a Paige Sullentrup throw-in and Windes was able to beat Christian Fellowship goalkeeper Grace Stolter for the tally.
Not long after the penalty kick, Crosspoint came back to score in the 46th minute. She completed her hat trick just before the hour mark.
Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said there was a bit of movement on the defensive side to prepare players for Joplin.
“With Joplin next week and a starting defender not being able to attend the state tournament, we decided to move Kate Williams into defense and get Ava Weldy some more experience,” Blackburn said. “Kate Williams will stay in defense in Joplin, where she will help keep our line strong in the back. Both Weldy and Williams finished the game.”
Blackburn praised the defense for only allowing one shot on goal in the second half.
“We can’t say enough about our leader Taylor Nevez in defense, followed by Maggie Pierce who are solid in the middle and newcomers to the lineup, Lia Cobb and Julie Winslow, who have quickly gained experience on the outside,” Blackburn said. “Also, Trinity Smith who is strong in the center and tough to get around.”
Westwood
Crosspoint recognized its seniors, Sara Blackburn, Windes, Lydia Young and Trinity Smith at the game and those four accounted for seven of the nine Crosspoint goals.
Windes scored four while Young had two and Blackburn scored one goal. Sullentrup and Elaina Jackson also scored one goal apiece.
“Games like this are good for us especially right before Joplin as we can use it to our benefit and get some good practice and allows our newer subs to see some touches,” Blackburn said.
Crosspoint led 5-0 at the break but could have had another goal.
“We had a corner kick by Taylor Nevez, who has been really dropping the ball in the box well, and Sullentrup got a head on it,” Blackburn said.
Late in the game, Sara Blackburn came into the field to play at a forward spot and she scored. Annabelle Beckmann replaced Blackburn in goal and she made her first save of the season.
Blackburn was in net for 57 minutes and Beckmann played the last 23 in goal to share the shutout.