Crosspoint Christian School’s basketball squads reached the end of their seasons in the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association (MCSAA) Tournament in Joplin.
The Crosspoint girls placed sixth in Class 3 with a final record of 10-13. Sara Blackburn was named to the all-state first team.
The Crosspoint boys placed seventh in Class 4, ending with a record of 6-18.
Cheerleaders Win
Crosspoint’s cheerleaders won the state competition. Captain Emmi Windes was named to the all-state cheer team.
Coach Karen Suttles reported there were five teams in the Small Division.
Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis was second with Trinity Christian Academy of Hollister finishing third. Blue Ridge Christian School and Tower Grove Christian rounded out the division.
Other Crosspoint cheerleaders were Maggie Pierce (co-captain), Annabelle Beckmann, Kate Williams, Ava Weldy, Mikayla Suttles and Madison Carle.
Karen Suttles was assisted by Jenny Haberberger.
Girls
Crosspoint opened state play with a 22-18 loss to Westwood Baptist Academy.
The Lady Cougars came back to beat Plaza Heights of Blue Springs, 30-21.
In the final game, Berean Christian Academy of Monett beat the Lady Cougars, 32-31.
Against Westwood, Blackburn led the Lady Cougars with eight points. Rachel Smith scored six and Hannah Knudsvig added four.
Blackburn recorded 14 of Crosspoint’s 18 rebounds and added four steals and two assists.
Lia Cobb had three steals and Trinity Smith contributed two rebounds and two steals.
Westwood led 8-3 after one quarter and 12-11 at the half. It was tied, 16-16, going into the fourth quarter.
In Friday’s win over Plaza Heights, Crosspoint led 9-2 after one quarter, 20-10 at the half and 24-14 after three quarters.
Blackburn scored 17 points while Rachel Smith added nine. Knudsvig and Cobb each scored two points.
Blackburn pulled down 18 rebounds. Trinity Smith and Cobb each had five boards.
Blackburn posted three assists and two steals. Cobb had four steals.
Crosspoint and Berean were tied 11-11 after one quarter Saturday. It was 17-17 at the half and Crosspoint led 25-24 after three quarters.
Blackburn recorded 18 points while Rachel Smith was next with seven and Knudsvig added six.
Blackburn had 15 rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Trinity Smith posted five rebounds. Knudsvig had five assists. Julie Winslow added two rebounds and one steal.
Boys
The Crosspoint boys opened with a 52-32 loss to Plaza Heights.
Christian Fellowship of Columbia then beat Crosspoint, 60-16.
Crosspoint finished with a 69-57 win over Berean in the final round.
Against Berean, Crosspoint trailed 17-12 after one quarter, but was up 30-27 at the half. It was 45-35 for the Cougars going to the final quarter.
Chayton Lewis led Crosspoint in scoring with 20 points. Isaac Thomas was next at 13 points. Clayton Young netted 11 and Clark Kent had 10 points.
Seth Aholt scored seven points, Jonathan Aholt added six and David Cox posted two points.
Lewis recorded 16 rebounds while Kent was next with 11. Thomas pulled down six boards.
Kent dished out six assists. Young and Thomas each had three.
Kent posted five steals, Jonathan Aholt was next with three and Seth Aholt added two.
Lewis blocked four shots.
Against Plaza Heights, Crosspoint trailed 18-6 after one quarter, 34-17 at the half, and 40-28 after three quarters.
Kent led the scoring attack with 17 points. Seth Aholt was next with eight.
Young posted four points, Cox had two and Thomas added one point.
Kent recorded 13 rebounds. Thomas and Lewis each had four and Seth Aholt, Cox and Young each posted three.
Kent had four assists and four steals. Seth Aholt and Young each had three steals.
Thomas blocked two shots and Clark added one.
Christian Fellowship led Crosspoint 16-1 after one quarter, 34-8 at the half and 51-13 after three quarters.
Kent scored eight points, Cox added seven and Thomas scored one.
Lewis and Cox each had eight rebounds. Thomas and Kent added four apiece and Jonathan Aholt posted two.
Kent had three steals. Jonathan Aholt had one steal and one assist. Thomas also posted an assist.