It’s been a mixed start for the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams.
Both the boys and girls split.
Against North County Thursday, Crosspoint’s girls won, 29-11, while the boys fell, 53-21.
In Friday’s contests against Maryville, Ill., Christian, the Crosspoint boys won, 36-35. The girls lost, 56-8.
Crosspoint plays Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson School and will play Friday at Eagle Ridge Christian in Cape Girardeau. The girls game starts at 5 p.m.
Crosspoint plays at The Fulton School at St. Albans next Monday starting at 4:30 p.m.
North County Girls
In the opener, Crosspoint’s girls won, 29-11. Crosspoint scored four points in the first quarter, six in the second, 11 in the third and eight in the fourth.
Hannah Knudsvig led the team with 18 points. Rachel Smith was next with five while Jordan Sheppard scored four. Lia Cobb added two points.
Sheppard was the rebounding leader with 11. Knudsvig was next with six while Gracia Mehrhoff had five. Cobb, Neveah Huff and Smith each had three. Julie Winslow was next with two.
Knudsvig recorded 10 steals. Mehrhoff had four. Smith was next with three. Sheppard and Huff each had one.
Smith dished out five assists. Knudsvig and Winslow each had two and Sheppard added one. Smith blocked a shot.
North County Boys
North County won the boys game, 53-21. It was 22-2 after one quarter, 33-6 at the half and 47-15 after three quarters.
Clark Kent was the team’s leading scorer with 12 points.
“We didn’t handle North Country’s intensity well, but I was pleased with their effort for the first game and hope to bounce back in our next game,” said Head Coach Scott Weldy.
Maryville Boys
Maryville came out and took an 11-2 lead after one quarter. Crosspoint came back and it was 16-14 at the half for Maryville.
Each team scored 12 points in the third quarter, making it 28-25 for Maryville going into the fourth quarter.
“After starting the game down 11-2 after the first quarter, we came alive and started hitting some outside shots as well as getting some defensive stops,” Weldy said. “We upped our intensity on defense and I was very pleased at our rotation. We started the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run and held off a fiery comeback from Maryville to win the game by one point.”
Kent again scored 12 points while Clayton Young had nine points. Seth Aholt added seven points. David Cox ended with four points while Isaac Thomas and Chayton Lewis had two points apiece.
Young was the rebounding leader with nine. Kent had seven, Thomas posted six, Cox had five, Aholt ended with two and Boone Sanders added one.
Young had three assists. Sanders, Aholt and Kent added one.
Cox, Aholt and Kent had two steals apiece. Sanders and Thomas each had one. Cox blocked a shot.
Maryville Girls
Playing Friday, the Crosspoint girls lost to Maryville Christian, 56-8.
Maryville led 20-2 after one quarter and 34-8 at the half.
Maryville shut out the Lady Cougars in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. It was 56-8 after three quarters.
Knudsvig netted six of the points for Crosspoint while Sheppard scored the other two. Knudsvig was the rebounding leader with three.
Huff and Sheppard each had two. Mehrhoff added one.
Knudsvig had six steals. Smith was next with three and Winslow ended with two. Huff and Mehrhoff had one steal apiece.
Smith recorded two assists.