As you read this, the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams already have started the season.
The Cougars hosted North County Christian Thursday to open the season and the teams play at home Friday against Maryville (Ill.) Christian School with the varsity girls game starting at 6 p.m. The varsity boys game follows.
It’s a different look for Crosspoint this season. The program has one new head coach, Sarah Mehrhoff.
Eric Winslow, who coached the team in recent seasons, died suddenly Sept. 5.
Scott Weldy returns as the head coach for the Crosspoint boys.
Lady Cougars
Mehrhoff said she’s learning on the go along with her young team.
“This is my first year as head coach, so I will be learning alongside the team,” Mehrhoff said. “I am excited to help each girl on the team try to reach a bit closer to her potential on the court. I played basketball for the school I attended for six years.”
Sara Blackburn and Mark Mehrhoff will be the assistant coaches.
Blackburn graduated last spring. She averaged 19.3 points and 15.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Cougars on the way to being named to the Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association all-state first team and the MAC first team.
“Sara was a standout post player for Crosspoint for the years she played for the school and is a clear communicator with an eye for the game,” said Mehrhoff. “She has a great relationship with the players and has been a go-to for explaining set plays and post play to the girls.”
Eight players came out for Crosspoint’s team and all made the roster.
The team is led by senior guards Hannah Knudsvig and Rachel Smith.
Other returning players with experience are sophomore guards Julie Winslow and Kayla Huff. Lia Cobb, a freshman, will play the post position. She also is a varsity veteran.
Neveah Huff, in the eighth grade, picked up varsity experience last year as well. She also will push for playing time in the post position.
The other players are sophomore Jordan Shepphard and freshman Gracia Mehrhoff. Both are forwards.
Replacing Blackburn’s contributions is going to be a big challenge for the team.
Mehrhoff knows Crosspoint’s biggest challenges are early in the season.
“Liberty Christian School and Maryville Christian School will most likely be some of the top competition in our conference,” she said.
“Our first priority is to reflect Christ in all that we do, both on and off the court,” Mehrhoff said. “We are focusing on the basics this year — shooting, rebounds, defense, good passing, etc.”
Crosspoint Boys
Weldy has Erik Howard back as his assistant coach this season.
Last year’s 6-18 squad has four returning starters among its eight players.
“We are looking to be more of a well-rounded team,” Weldy said. “We will be looking to find the open man rather than doing things individually.”
Weldy hopes Clark Kent, the team’s point guard, can be Superman this season.
“Clark will provide the direction of the team,” Weldy said. “His energy and additional year of growth will be what sets the tone for us this year.”
Kent averaged 8.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.9 assists per game last season.
The other returning starters are Isaac Thomas (3.8 points, 4.3 rebounds per game), Seth Aholt (4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals per game) and Clayton Young (3.3 points per game).
Weldy feels Aholt will be important in helping to fill the role left open when Clay Williams graduated in the spring.
Weldy said forward David Cox and center Chayton Lewis should provide a spark with increased roles.
“I am looking for David to have a breakout year,” Weldy said. “He is beginning to play more comfortable with his height and I see him giving people trouble this year. Chayton finished the year with a 20-point, 16-rebound game as things began to click for him in his role. I am excited to see what this year brings for him.”
Weldy said his team learned quite a bit last season.
“We have grown to know that we are a new team, a team that can’t look at past results, but also learned at how intimidated we played,” Weldy said. “After a year of aging, I feel that we can go into each game ready to put in the effort to get the win.”
Overall, Weldy feels Liberty Christian will be one of the teams to beat in the MAC.
“They have been good at staying consistent, no matter who they graduate,” Weldy said.