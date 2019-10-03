Getting an early look at the new MSHSAA state championship venue, several area schools competed Saturday at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia.
“It was a great facility and a really competitive meet and our kids ran well,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “We hope to get our teams back there for the MSHSAA Championships in November.”
Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners feels the MSHSAA meet will be a good fit there.
“The new venue seemed very well organized for an event of this size,” Meiners said. “I have no doubt they will be able to handle the volume of spectators and athletes at the state meet. As for the course, it is fast which is going to be a transition for our athletes as well as the sport in general. I have noticed that a lot of coaches have adjusted their race schedule and/or training plans to accommodate a flatter, faster state competition course rather than the hills that came with the previous state course.”
Girls
In the Girls Blue Division, Pacific ended 13th at 356 points while Union was 14th at 376. New Haven grabbed 17th with a score of 399.
Northwest was the overall winner with a score of 82 points, followed by Incarnate Word (116), Kearney (171), Parkway Central (176) and Lutheran South (194) to round out the top five.
Hermann was ninth at 260 points.
A total of 24 schools had enough runners to field teams.
Lutheran South’s Macy Schelp was the overall winner, finishing in 19:18.8. Alex Sharp of Brookfield was second in 19:28.8.
Union’s Anna Brakefield was the top local finisher, placing ninth in 20:26.1.
Union’s Ella Coppinger was next, placing 17th in 20:56.9.
“We had two girls come away with medals: Ella Coppinger and Anna Brakefield,” Meiners said. “Both girls raced well and worked together those first 2.5 miles which is what we have been working on. Both ended up with personal record times.”
Following were Hermann’s Morgan Miller (21st in 21:08.7) and New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (24th in 21:12.6).
“Emma McIntyre ran a really smart and strong race finishing in the top 25,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said.
Hermann’s Clara Scheible was 45th in 22:00 while teammate Katy Menke was 48th in 22:06.6.
Pacific was paced by Riley Vaughn, who ended 66th in 22:37.7.
Jenna Anding was 74th in 22:51.6 while Lauren Jackson was 79th in 22:578.3.
Carly Vaughn placed 110th in 23:48.1 and Amber Graf ended 115th in 23:52.7.
“The varsity girls squad also had personal best times from two freshmen, Lauren Jackson and Carly Vaughn,” Perriguey said. “The girls were led by sophomore Riley Vaughn.”
Rounding out Pacific’s runners were Aubrey Harris (156th in 25:09.7) and Cori O’Neill (172nd in 26:19.7).
Union’s third runner across the line was Jessi Clark (114th in 23:52.1). Pauline Waller placed 168th in 25:57.9 and Emma Tucker followed her at 169th in 25:58.8.
“Emma Tucker had an amazing race as well,” Meiners said. “She pushed herself mentally and had a great race as a result. She broke 26 minutes for the first time, which was a 50-second personal record.”
Lillie Zimmermann ended 173rd in 26:22.6.
New Haven’s second runner was Chloe Grater, who was 96th in 23:25.2. Caroline Otten ended 111th in 23:50.7.
Emily Delgado placed 134th in 24:20.8. Lauralie Grater crossed the line in 25:12.0 for 157th. Hannah Borcherding closed at 26:43.6 for 183rd place.
“I was not pleased, however, with how we started as it was a little too cautious and then we had a difficult time getting ourselves back into the race,” Tucker said. “We’ve had two weeks off from competition and it showed a little but our times were good so we are progressing but have a ways to go.”
Sullivan competed in the girls White Division and finished second with 159 points, 10 behind Steelville.
Sullivan’s top finisher was Emily Willman, who finished eighth in 21:07.2.
Boys
New Haven’s boys ran in the White Division and finished fourth in the team standings with 213 points.
Bowling Green was the team winner with 146 points with Whitfield (181) and Moberly (205) also finishing above New Haven.
“Our boys ran in the White Division and the girls in the Blue Division,” Tucker said. “I was happy to see my top runners medal in both genders. Both races were competitive and overall I was happy with our effort. The boys did a good job with four of our top seven running under 20:00, two medalists and a fourth-place team finish. If we are going to be competitive at the district meet we will need to get as many of our top seven under 20 minutes as possible.”
A total of 26 schools had enough runners for team scores.
New Haven’s top runner was Austin Tegeler, who placed 16th in 18:18.4.
Dominick Lewis was next, ending 23rd in 18:35.
Matthew Otten ended 56th in 19:40.8. Logan Williams was 61st in 19:47.5.
New Haven’s other finishers were Hunter Tallent (80th in 20:13.8), Charlie Roth (101st in 20:38.7), Andrew Rethemeyer (125th in 21:10.3), Keagan Huff (136th in 21:34.0), Josh Kleinheider (153rd in 22:11.8) and Hunter Garren (185th in 25:50.3).
Pacific and Union ran in the Blue Division. Pacific placed 27th in the team standings with a score of 604 while Union was 30th at 704.
A total of 33 schools had enough runners for team scores. Fatima won at 172, 10 points in front of Westminster Christian. Of area interest, Hermann was sixth with 268 points and Owensville took 22nd at 519.
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson was the top finisher among area runners, placing sixth in 16:57.2.
Hermann’s Carter Hemeyer was 19th with a time of 17:28.3.
Owensville’s Austin Terry was the next area finisher, taking 52nd in 18:12.5.
Leading Pacific was Collin Haley, who was 60th in 18:19.5.
“We had a personal best time out of sophomore Collin Haley,” Perriguey said. “Collin has improved a lot this year and will continue to improve.”
Benjamin Brunjes ran 92nd in 18:47.8. Nick Hunkins was 124th in 19:15.0.
Pacific’s other finishers were Dylan Mooney (172nd in 19:58.9), Brett Bearden (185th in 20:12.7), Brayden Van Meter (209th in 20:53.4) and Joseph Gebel (224th in 21:15.6).
“The rest of the varsity team also ran well,” Perriguey said. We were glad to get senior Brayden Van Meter back into the swing of things. He’s a tremendous athlete and will add depth and leadership to the boys squad.”
Dominick Beine led the Union effort with a 59th-place finish in 18:19.
Gabe Hoekel was next, placing 78th in 18:37.7. Hayden Monroe (159th in 19:45.4) was the third Wildcat across the stripe.
Other Union finishers were Matthew Reidel (219th in 21:09.8), Tanner Hall (253rd in 22:53.6) and Ronin Straatmann (254th in 22:55.7).
“Our boys team did not run their best at Gans,” Meiners said. “We had a difficult two weeks of training, which may have something to do with their performances. I know these guys are tough and will put it behind them and get back at it this week.”
Owensville’s girls ran in the Gold Division, placing 21st with 526 points.
Lee’s Summit West won with 63 points while Eureka was second at 138.