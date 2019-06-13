The Franklin County Commission presented a resolution Tuesday honoring the 2019 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Knights for the school’s first-ever state baseball championship.
Borgia defeated Westminster Christian Academy, 13-1, at CarShield Field in O’Fallon Friday, May 31.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker and his fellow commissioners, Todd Boland and Dave Hinson, commended the players and families who attended and said from this point forward, the county will honor all high school state champions no matter what sport.
“This is something we rarely get to do since we rarely have state champs,” Brinker said. “Not only is this the first baseball state championship is school history, it’s only the third ever in Franklin County history.”
Brinker added the other two baseball titles were won by New Haven in the 1986-87 and 2006-07 baseball seasons.
The resolution states “Franklin County has a long and historic tradition of high school programs, both academic and extracurricular, which have excelled on the state level by winning state championships and other recognition.
“The St. Francis Borgia Regional High School baseball team has this year continued such glorious tradition by winning for the first time in the school’s history the Class 4 State Championship defeating Westminster Christian Academy in the final game by the score of 13-1.
“In addition to winning the State Championship, the members of the Borgia Knights baseball team had a magnificent season in compiling a record of 23-7 under Head Coach Rob Struckhoff.
“The performance by the Borgia Knights brings great credit upon themselves, their school and Franklin County and the members of the Borgia Knights baseball team should be and hereby are recognized for their outstanding performance in winning the 2019 Missouri Class 4 State Championship.
It is further resolved the coaches of the Borgia Knights and the parents of each of the Knights are also hereby congratulated and thanked for their unending support of the program which has brought great honor and credit to our great county.”
Struckhoff thanked the commission and expressed his appreciation to the Borgia family and the entire county for their support on the team’s championship run.