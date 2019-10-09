History repeated itself Monday at Washington’s Lakeview Park.
Christian Fellowship School of Columbia defeated Crosspoint Christian School in a rematch of last year’s MCSAA Division I state championship match, 3-0.
Despite the loss, there were positives for the Cougars (6-6, 6-2).
“I was very happy with our play,” Crosspoint Head Coach Mike Hopkins said. “We knew this was the toughest game on our schedule. Christian Fellowship always is a great learning opportunity for us. They came into the game with 10 seniors on the roster, and their experience and physicality tested us. Hanging with them for 70 minutes was encouraging for our boys.”
Christian Fellowship scored once in the opening half, getting a goal from Ethan Mott. However, that was the only time the visitors put the ball past Crosspoint goalkeeper David Cox in the opening 40 minutes.
Cox made 11 saves in the game with six of them coming in the first half.
That score stood until the 71st minute, when Christian Fellowship got the second goal. Caleb Bruggerman scored following a corner kick to make it 2-0. The guests got a final goal by Mott in the last minute to make it 3-0.
Crosspoint heads to Cape Girardeau Friday to play Eagle Ridge Christian.