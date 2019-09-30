The Lady Jays were outshot by a pair of Gateway Athletic Conference Central rivals Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday’s dual match was played at Washington’s home course, Wolf Hollow Golf Club, with the Lady Bulldogs getting a 194-225 victory.
The Lady Jays were the third finisher in a tri-meet at Woods Fort Golf Course in Troy Thursday. Troy shot a 185. Wentzville Liberty had the second-best team score of 195 and Washington shot a 236.
Ft. Zumwalt South
Abby Hacker of the Lady Bulldogs was the meet medalist with a 47.
Mia Lanemann led Washington with her round of 48.
Emily Molitor shot a 53 for the Lady Jays, followed by a 62 for both Joie Heien and Isabella Fitzgerald and a 65 for Hannah Mauchenheimer.
Troy Tri
Lanemann again topped Washington’s individual scores with a 53.
Grace Bryson shot a 58.
Heien was next with a 60. Molitor and Fizgerald both carded a 65.