All the scoring came on one swing Friday.
The Washington Post 218 Seniors (5-3) fell to Columbia Post 202, 1-0, in the first game of the Washington Wood Bat Tournament on a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Games in the tournament were called off on Saturday, causing the planned slate of pool play games to be reorganized on Sunday. No playoffs were held and there will be no tournament champion this year.
Post 202 pitchers held Washington off the scoreboard on three hits and five walks.
“They obviously threw their ace and he was on,” Post 218 Manager Mike Gardner said. “We couldn’t adjust and unfortunately they had the one big hit and we didn’t and that was the difference in the ball game.”
Joe Hackmann threw all six innings for Post 218. He allowed the one run on four hits and a walk, striking out 11.
“He’s going to be out there every fourth or fifth day and we know what we’re going to get out of him,” Gardner said. “We know we’re going to get a well-pitched game, he’s going to keep us in the game and give us a chance to win. He did that and more tonight, really.”
All three Washington hits went for singles. They came off the bats of Tyler Glosemeyer, Spencer Hunter and Brandon Stahlman.
Hunter walked twice. Jack Czeschin, Glosemeyer, Louie Eckelkamp and Levi Weber each walked once.
Czeschin and Stahlman both stole a base.
Post 218 twice loaded the bases, in the first and third innings, but were unable to push across a run.
““It’s a game that we’d like to have back and have another chance at, that’s for sure,” Gardner said.
Post 218 came back Sunday to win its last two games against Jefferson City Post 5 and Ballwin Post 611. The team was scheduled to play at Wentzville Post 323 Tuesday and will next play at St. Charles Post 312 Thursday at 8 p.m.