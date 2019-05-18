Every point counts.
Just one point separated Parkway Central and Union in the Class 4 District 3 track meet at Washington Saturday.
The Colts claimed the district championship with 111 points, narrowly beating out Union’s Wildcats, who scored 110.
“The fact that we can come out and only lose the district title to a big, high-caliber school like Parkway Central by one point shows what kind of team we have this year,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We have a lot of focus and determination from these kids to win. We have seen this in them all season. They are an extremely competitive group, in the best way.”
Other team scores at the event included Rolla (80.5), Camdenton (79.5), Helias (68), Washington (62), Sullivan (62), Parkway North (49), St. Francis Borgia Regional (43), Westminster (34), Pacific (28) and St. Clair (13).
Individuals who advanced from the meet by finishing in the top four in each event will next compete Saturday in the Class 4 District 2 Sectional at Hillsboro.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Christophe Poinsett won the event in 11.07. Also advancing to the sectional were Isaiah Neely and Johnathan Edwards from Parkway North and Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship.
• 200-meter dash — Demetrius Clark won the race for Union in 23.14. Washington’s Daulton Bender was second with Parkway North’s Edwards and Borgia’s Sam Schmidt also advancing.
“Our biggest performer of the day was Demetrius Clark,” Meiners said. “He took first in three of his events and second in the other. Christophe Poinsett also had a big day with two wins and (is) moving on in two other events.”
• 400-meter dash — The race was won by Rolla’s Alex Frisbee in 52.4. Washington’s Bender and Conner Maher finished second and fourth, respectively, and will be joined at the sectional by Rolla’s Roderick Alfred.
• 800-meter run — Helias runner Jack Crull won in 2:00.53. Borgia’s Grant Straatmann was the runner-up with Parkway Central’s Andrew Ahrens and Gottlieb Gerstenecker also advancing.
• 1,600-meter run — Crull of Helias picked up another win in 4:33.63. Parkway Central’s Gerstenecker and Ahrens both advanced, as did Helias’ Jenson Starr.
• 3,200-meter run — Crull of Helias made it a sweep of the three individual distance races, winning in 9:43.21. Gerstenecker and Parkway Central teammate Jackson Sniff were second and third with Washington’s Noah Little coming in fourth.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Borgia’s Adam Bell won in 15.04. Parkway North’s David Buckener, Camdenton’s Parker Wormek and Rolla’s Nnamezie Orizu rounded out the top four.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Union’s Clark posted the top time of 39.91. Rolla’s Orizu, Parkway Central’s Luke Schaefer and Union’s Poinsett each advanced.
• 400-meter relay — Union’s team of Clark, Daniel Thwing, Cameron Kriete and Poinsett were the winners in 44.69. Teams from Sullivan, Parkway North and Camdenton are also moving on.
• 800-meter relay — Sullivan’s group of Jason Blankenship, Jonathan Krygiel, Ross Farris and Ethan Krygiel won in 1:34.74. Also advancing are the teams from Parkway Central, St. Clair and Washington.
“They are going to get stronger as the weather improves,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said of the relay team. “This is only their second time loading up for this event all year. As our handoffs get smoother we believe we are going to drop three to four more seconds of the events. Daulton (Bender) and Connor (Maher) also made strong showings in the 400 as teammates. Being able to judge where they’re at in the race by knowing where you should be compared to a teammate makes a big difference in competing through and events. Connor fed off Daulton putting them both in positions to qualify. Daulton also ran very smooth 200.”
• 1,600-meter relay — Rolla won the event in 3:31.39 with the team of Orizu, Alfred, Frisbee and Bryce O’Connor. Union placed second, Washington third and Parkway Central fourth.
• 3,200-meter relay — First place went to the Helias group of Starr, Noah Voss, Grayson Knernschield and Crull in 8:24.48. Parkway Central, Parkway North and Sullivan teams made the cut.
• Shot put — Union’s Eli Schulze won with the top throw of 48-10.75. Sullivan’s Tyler Hesse, Westminster’s Larry Minner and Union’s Kurtis Gillison all advanced.
• Discus — Rolla’s Colton Franks won at 136-1. Westminster’s Minner, Camdenton’s Ryan Maasen and Union’s Gillison made the cut.
• High jump — Union’s Kriete won with a mark of 5-10. Parkway Central’s Caleb Tillis was second. Third and fourth went to Rolla’s Josh Lefatshe and Gage Klossner.
• Long jump — Parkway Central’s Ryan Long was the winner at 22-6. Sullivan’s Blaine Blankenship, Union’s Kriete and Borgia’s Bell each advanced.
“We got everyone through who we expected to based on seed times, and we even had a few surprise performances step up and get top four to move to the sectional meet,” Meiners said. “Kurtis Gillison placing fourth in shot put and Cameron Kriete getting a big PR to place third in long jump were two of those surprises.”
• Triple jump — Sullivan’s Blaine Blankenship won with the top distance of 44-2. Parkway Central’s Long and Cameron Roberts and Camdenton’s Cooper Ezard made the top four.
• Pole vault — First place went to Camdenton’s Gabriel Kurtz. Pacific’s Gavin McDonald was second with Camdenton’s Dane Lapine and Rolla’s Mason Harrison also making the cut.
• Javelin — Camdenton’s Kurtz was the winner at 162-1. Union’s Nicholas Luechtefeld was second, followed by Camdenton’s Trenton Flug and Washington’s Bryce Kazmaier.
“Bryce is coming off a major hamstring injury,” Olszowka said. “We have really been limiting what he does to make sure that we are continue to build this strength and endurance and don’t rush back to quickly. In only a few weeks we have been able to at least move him into the throws. He finished with a fifth Place throw with a new PR in the discus as well as a fourth place to grow earning All-District status of the new PR in the javelin.”
Kazmaier had started the season with an impressive showing in the hurdles before the injury.