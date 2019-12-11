Clopton held off the New Haven boys basketball Shamrocks Friday in the consolation final at the Montgomery County Tournament, 58-53.
New Haven (2-2) held a 10-6 lead after one quarter. Clopton was up 23-18 at the half. It was 39-39 after three quarters.
Luke Gerlemann, New Haven’s all-tournament selection, led the Shamrocks with 19 points.
John Liggett was next, scoring 13 points. Jay Eichelberger netted 10 points.
New Haven’s other scorers were Jake Engelbrecht with five points, Owen Borcherding with four and Dominic Lewis with two points.
New Haven knocked down five three-point baskets. The Shamrocks went 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Maleek McPike, who made the all-tournament team for Clopton, led the Hawks with 19 points.
Jared Holm was next with 10 points while Shawn Yates netted nine. Zakk Eivins and Daniel Harvey scored five points each. Riley Walker had four. Dalton Strus and Kennon Watts each ended with three points.
Clopton went 13-19 from the free-throw line and hit five three-point baskets.
Hermann won the championship over Bowling Green, 47-37, with Trent Anderson being named the tournament’s MVP. Anderson led the Bearcats with 19 points in the title contest. Bowling Green placed Kameron Worley on the all-tournament team.
Fulton defeated Montgomery County for third place, 58-53. John Adams of Fulton and Carson Parker of Montgomery County were selected to the all-tournament team.