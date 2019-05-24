This time of year, Washington typically sends its best athletes to the state track meet.
However, this year the state track meet is coming to them.
Washington will now host the Class 4 state track meet on Saturday.
The news comes after a tornado struck Jefferson City Wednesday evening, damaging the facilities Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium, prompting alternate plans to be made.
“I think it’s neat for the school and for the kids to be able to have it,” Washington Athletic Director Bill Deckelman said. “It also falls on heavy hearts with a lot of people hurting all over the state. Our staff is well prepared and they’ll be up to the task.”
Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said it’s a great opportunity.
“We have a very good facility and we have already had an amazing outreach of help from the community,” Olszowka said. “Union High School and St. Francis Borgia Regional were the first to reach out and offer any assistance they could. Since then we have had all kinds of people calling and offering their services to help us get set up.”
Classes 3, 4 and 5 had all been scheduled to compete at the final meet on Friday and Saturday at the state capital.
The Class 3 state meet will now be held at Walton Stadium on the University of Missouri Columbia campus and the Class 5 athletes will compete at Battle High School in Columbia.
As of The Missourian’s print deadline Thursday morning, the news was still breaking, and schedules were still being reworked and start times had not been made official.
MSHSAA will set the meet schedule, though there will be room for Washington to make adjustments as needed. For example, the javelin and discus throwing areas at Washington share a common area and will have to run at separate times.
Deckelman speculated the meet may run on a similar schedule to the Class 4 District 3 meet Washington hosted on May 11.
“We are going to do our best to provide a quality experience for all the kids coming for Class 4,” Deckelman said. “That’s the least that Washington can do.”
The Jefferson City tornado touched down just before midnight on Wednesday. The damage spanned a reported 3-mile area.
MSHSAA quickly announced the scheduled plans for the meet would be suspended Thursday morning as alternative plans were pursued.
Damages at Adkins Stadium included the roof of the press box, tent city and fencing surrounding the facility. The stadium began hosting the state meet annually in 2017.
The meet moved to Jefferson City High School from Lincoln University’s Dwight T. Reed Stadium, which is located near Adkins Stadium.