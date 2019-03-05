And then there was one.
Sullivan's boys basketball team was the only one of three area teams to advance past Tuesday night's sectional round.
The Eagles (23-6) defeated Warrensburg (24-4), 58-46 in a Class 4 sectional at Missouri S&T in Rolla.
The Eagles will play Logan-Rogersville (23-5) Saturday at Waynesville High School at 1 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament in Springfield.
St. Francis Borgia Regional ended the season at Troy as both the boys and girls lost.
St. Charles West (20-8) knocked out the Borgia boys (16-12), 54-42. The Warriors will take on Ladue Saturday in the quarterfinals at Francis Howell Central.
Two-time defending state champion Incarnate Word Academy (29-2) joins St. Charles West after beating Borgia (12-15), 73-24.
The highlight for Borgia was senior Grace Gettemeier reaching 1,000 career points with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Incarnate Word faces Parkway North in the quarterfinals.
Complete sectional coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.