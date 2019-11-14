The Lady Rams of MICDS swept both the team and individual state titles in Class 3 girls cross country.
Freshman Julia Ray led MICDS to the title with the top individual time of 18:13.8. The Lady Rams compiled 104 team points to beat runner-up De Soto (129) for the top spot in the team standings Saturday at the MSHSAA cross country championships at Gans Creek in Columbia.
Of the teams to advance from the Class 3 District 5 meet at Big Driver in Washington the previous week, Owensville had the most success with a sixth-place team finish at 169 points.
St. Francis Borgia Regional placed 16th with 380 points.
Union’s pair of individual runners, freshman Anna Brakefield and sophomore Ella Coppinger, had the top times of any Franklin County runners.
Brakefield placed 53rd in 20:30.2 and Coppinger 57th in 20:36.5.
“The top five girls set out at sub 19:00 pace, which set the top 25 at a very quick first mile pace,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “I think that fast pace burned them out the first half of the race and they just could not hold on. What we can aim on improving for next year and in track is how to race when they are not in control of the pace. However, they did have a fantastic season with many great performances and I am proud of how they have grown as competitors.”
St. Clair’s lone representative, freshman Hanna Spoon, ran 103rd in 21:27.2.
“Case (Busse, St. Clair’s representative in the boys race) and Hanna ran well,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Like me, I think both were a little overwhelmed with how cool the new facility is. With hard summer running, both of them could be fighting for medals in 2020.”
Pacific sophomore Katie Prada ran 136th in 22:05.1 and her freshman teammate, Amber Graf, finished 143rd in 22:19.
Leading the Lady Knights was sophomore Callyn Weber, who placed 91st in 21:12.5.
Next for Borgia came senior Sarah Matt, who finished 120th in 21:48.5.
“(I am) thrilled for Callyn, Sarah and Lauren (Dickhut) for their personal best times,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “Sarah had never broken 22 (minutes) before and what a satisfying feeling it must have been to finally break that barrier in her last race.”
Senior Grace Turilli (124th, 21:53.4), sophomore Lauren Dickhut (152nd, 22:45.4), sophomore Hannah Menges (169th, 24:38), senior Ainsley Virtudazo (170th, 24:38.7) and junior Natalie Guehne (174th, 25:24.2) rounded out the team for the Lady Knights.
“Grace was a little sick at the start of the race and I think her nerves just got to her,” Figas said. “She is a great competitor and I look for her to have an outstanding track season.”
“Hannah gave it everything she had at district last week and she just wasn’t physically able to come back from the effort. Hopefully she will be motivated by this experience and come back even stronger next year. Natalie made huge strides even from last week, but we lost too much training time to injury during the season. Ainsley, like Hannah, came through huge for us last week and just wasn’t able to repeat that performance Saturday.”
Owensville senior Sophie Ashner placed 11th in 19:19.6 to lead the Dutchgirls.
She was joined on the medal stand by teammate Kendra Hults, who finished 18th in 19:32.9.
Mekayla Gibson (31st, 20:02.1), Katherine Candrl (116th, 21:41.7), Arissa Huff (134th, 22:02.1), Kyah Weirich (146th, 22:33.5) and Macy McKinney (149th, 22:42.7) also ran for Owensville.