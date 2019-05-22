While the Class 3 District 9 girls soccer tournament might have ended last Wednesday in Pacific, it’s not entirely over.

District coaches selected their Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-district team early this week.

Champion Union was able to place four players onto the team while runner-up Washington had three. St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific, which lost in the semifinals, had two selections apiece.

Representing Union were:

• Sophomore forward Emily Gaebe

• Junior midfielder-defender Hailey Cloud;

• Junior goalkeeper Hannah Olive; and

• Sophomore defender Emma Cloud.

Runner-up Washington’s selections were:

• Senior defender Taylor Bauer;

• Junior midfielder-forward Sarah Becszlko; and

• Senior midfielder-forward Jena Monehan.

Representing Pacific were:

• Junior forward Abby Layton; and

• Junior defender Haley Lucas.

Borgia’s honored players were:

• Senior defender Hannah Overman; and

• Senior midfielder Anya Castelli.