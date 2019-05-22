While the Class 3 District 9 girls soccer tournament might have ended last Wednesday in Pacific, it’s not entirely over.
District coaches selected their Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-district team early this week.
Champion Union was able to place four players onto the team while runner-up Washington had three. St. Francis Borgia Regional and Pacific, which lost in the semifinals, had two selections apiece.
Representing Union were:
• Sophomore forward Emily Gaebe
• Junior midfielder-defender Hailey Cloud;
• Junior goalkeeper Hannah Olive; and
• Sophomore defender Emma Cloud.
Runner-up Washington’s selections were:
• Senior defender Taylor Bauer;
• Junior midfielder-forward Sarah Becszlko; and
• Senior midfielder-forward Jena Monehan.
Representing Pacific were:
• Junior forward Abby Layton; and
• Junior defender Haley Lucas.
Borgia’s honored players were:
• Senior defender Hannah Overman; and
• Senior midfielder Anya Castelli.