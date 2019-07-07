Hitting the road for the final regular season meet Monday, the Union Swim Team Squids fell to Villages of Cherry Hills, 305-211.
Cherry Hills enjoyed a 179-90 advantage in girls races and edged Union in boys races, 126-121.
Union returns home next Monday to host Washington in the regular season finale at 6 p.m. The Squids swim at the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division Meet in Pacific Saturday, July 13.
Monday’s meet opened with individual medley races. Union’s winners were Kate Haberberger and Wyatt Bobo.
Nick Haberberger finished second.
Third-place Union swimmers were Hunter Smith, Lily Schmieder and Andrew Haberberger.
In the freestyle races, Union’s winners were William Melton, Eddie Weber, Wyatt Bobo and Todd Bobo.
Union’s breaststroke winners were Kennedy Melton, Eddie Weber, Kate Haberberger and Katie Melton.
Moving into the freestyle relay races, Union’s winning teams were:
• Boys 7-8 team of Blake Turner, Chris Luckner, Walt Bobo and Eddie Weber;
• Girls 11-12 team of Reagan Melton, Macie Horn, Bree Gerdel and Raegan Rice;
• Boys 11-12 team of Weggemann Weggemann, Tristan Fusco, Nick Haberberger and Ryan Webb;
• Girls 13-14 team of Mikayla Weber, Katie Melton, Emma Weber and Victoria Webb; and
• Boys 13-14 team of Tristen Mosher, Sam Leeker, Vincent Butterfleld and Tristan Fusco.
In the backstroke races, Union’s winners were William Melton, Chris Luckner, Wyatt Bobo and Gisele Bolzenius.
Union’s butterfly winners were Kate Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Mikayla Weber.
Medley relay races completed the meet. Union’s winning team were:
• Boys 8-Under team of Chris Luckner, Walt Bobo, Eddie Weber and Blake Turner;
• Girls 13-14 team of Gisele Bolzenius, Mikayla Weber, Emma Weber and Victoria Webb; and
• Boys 15-18 team of Wyatt Bobo, Nick Haberberger, Andrew Haberberger and Todd Bobo.