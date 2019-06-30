Hitting the road, the Pacific Swim Team Pirates fell Monday at the Villages of Cherry Hills.
The Sharks won the meet, 293-203.
Pacific hosts Washington Monday at 6 p.m. and closes out the regular season at Oaks Landing July 8.
“It was a beautiful day at Village of Cherry Hills,” Pacific Head Coach Kathleen Westfall. “The Pirates swam extremely well Monday evening. Even though we came home with a loss, we have many things to celebrate. We had 40 Pirates swim at the meet and all 40 Pirates came away with a best time in their individuals and/or relay races.”
Two swimmers broke team records. Brie Brown set new program marks in the girls 15-18 freestyle and backstroke.
Gabe Rio set new boys 13-14 marks in the freestyle and butterfly.
Additionally, Emily Bell, Kaitlyn Bonds, Lauren Callahan, Samuel Durnal, Samuel Henke, Will Jett, Reilly Lawler, Maebry Mullinax, Rhyan Murphy, Isabel Rio, Issac Van Deven and James Wamsley made the top 10 lists in at least one race.
Monday’s meet opened with the individual medley races. Pacific’s winners were Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley and Gabe Rio.
Pacific swimmers placing second were Rhyan Murphy and Elizabeth Wamsley.
Third-place Pirates were Kaitlyn Bonds, Elise Durnal, Adyson Trower, Will Jett and Isabel Rio.
In the freestyle races, Pacific’s winners in scoring heats were Reilly Lawler, Samuel Durnal, Issac Van Deven, Rhyan Murphy and Gabe Rio.
In the breaststroke, Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley and Will Jett.
In the freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 7-8 team of Maebry Mullinax, Aidan Lawler, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler; and
• Boys 11-12 team of Issac Van Deven, Nick Johanning, Grant Vessells and James Wamsley.
In the backstroke races, Pacific’s winners were Maebry Mullinax, Sam Henke, Issac Van Deven and Brie Brown.
Pacific’s butterfly winners were Reilly Lawler, James Wamsley, Gabe Rio and Brie Brown.
The meet concluded with the medley relay races. Pacific’s winning teams were:
• Girls 8-Under team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaitlyn Bonds, Reilly Lawler and Aidan Lawler; and
• Boys 11-12 team of Grant Vessells, James Wamsley, Issac Van Deven and Nick Johanning.