Union will host a charity basketball game among Four Rivers Conference basketball coaches Friday.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. All proceeds are being donated to the Special Olympics. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students.
The North team will consist of coaches from Hermann, New Haven, Owensville and Union while the South team will have Pacific, St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan.
Coaches from the high school coaching staffs, both boys and girls are eligible to play in the game.
Further information will be released as the rosters are finalized later this week.