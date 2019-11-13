Moving up throughout the race, The Fulton School at St. Albans junior Jace Cavness captured an individual state cross country title.
Cavness was the winner of the Class 1 boys race with a final time of 16:39.7.
After winning the Class 1 District 2 race, Cavness was the only area runner to qualify for the Class 1 championship race Saturday at Gans Creek in Columbia.
In Class 2, New Haven sent two individual runners to the state meet. Junior Emma McIntyre earned the third state medal of her career with a 14th place finish in the Class 2 girls race in 20:11.6.
Senior Austin Tegeler ran 74th in the Class 2 boys race for the Shamrocks with a time of 17:47.6.
“Overall, I thought the meet was very well run,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. The meet was held at Gans Creek for the first time this season. “The course was in good shape and the weather was perfect for running.”
Class 1 Boys
Cavness reached the first checkpoint of the race after one kilometer in 12th place. By the second checkpoint at two kilometers, he had moved up to sixth.
At three kilometers only West Nodaway’s Tyler Blay remained ahead of Cavness, who overtook Blay between the fourth kilometer checkpoint and the finish line, winning by a three-second margin.
In an interview after the race with Mo Milesplit.com, Cavness said his strategy for the race was to try to keep pace with the second-place runner and then run as hard as he could at the end.
“I was just trying to stay with the top three guys and keep the top two within striking distance,” he said.
This was the second state medal in a row for Cavness, who reached the podium in 23rd place last fall on the previous course at the Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
In the team scores, Oak Ridge won this year’s state championship with 89 points, doing so by a large margin over second-place Blue Eye’s 140.
Class 2 Girls
New Haven’s McIntyre held a spot in the top 15 at every checkpoint in the race, even climbing as high as 10th after the third kilometer.
“Emma ran a really smart race,” Tucker said. “She established position in the top 25 by the one kilometer point and was able to maintain her position through the rest of the race. She really ran the start well and I feel that by running the course in September (at the Gans Creek Classic), it gave her an advantage.”
Fatima was the Class 2 girls team champion with 53 points, beating out Father Tolton’s second-place score of 63.
Hermann qualified three girls for the state meet.
Sophomore Morgan Miller finished third individually in the state in 19:41.3.
Her teammates, freshman Kate Menke (20:39) and sophomore Clara Sheible (20:39.4), finished 29th and 30th, respectively.
Class 2 Boys
Tegeler, who was a part of the Shamrocks’ Class 1 state championship team in 2017 and the third place Class 2 team a year ago, hoovered between 55th and 57th place during the middle three checkpoints.
He finished with a career best time.
Hermann advanced its full boys team to the state meet, finishing fourth with a team score of 122.
Fatima won the team title with 77 points.
Junior Dalton Gleeson led the Bearcats, finishing fifth in 16:17.8.
Other Hermann runners included Carter Hemeyer (12th, 16:45.5), Jake Weber (48th, 17:22.7), Brayden Brown (49th, 17:28.6), Peter Giles (91st, 18:08.2), Josh Hagedorn (102nd, 18:15.2) and Michael Giles (118th, 18:33.2).