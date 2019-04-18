Chaminade came away from Saturday’s baseball doubleheader with a pair of home wins.
The Red Devils (10-5) opened the day with a 2-1 victory against Washington and finished with a 10-0 victory over the Blue Jays (4-9) in the rematch.
First Game
Chaminade scored once in the first inning and added another run in the second to go ahead, 2-0.
Washington got the only other run of the game in the top of the third inning when Joe Bauer drove in Levi Weber on a groundout.
Joe Hackmann, Kade Uetz, Rett Corley and Weber all singled for the Blue Jays.
Blake Theis and Weber were each hit by a pitch.
Ryan Glatz reached on a walk.
Jack Lackman picked up a stolen base.
Trevor Rinne pitched all six innings for Washington. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
“Trevor Rinne threw a great game and we lost 2-1 on an unearned run,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said.
The earned run against Rinne came on a solo home run by Tyler Fogarty.
Michael Wells was the winning pitcher for Chaminade. In seven innings, he allowed one run on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Second Game
Chaminade jumped out to a five-run advantage with five runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Red Devils added four more runs in the home half of the fourth inning and one final run in the fifth.
Washington put together five hits in the game, highlighted by Rinne’s double in the second inning.
Luke Kroeter, Weber, Hackmann and Corley each singled.
Zach Coulter, Corley and Lackman all reached on walks.
Kroeter and Weber both stole a base.
Corley started the game on the mound. In 3.1 innings, he allowed eight runs on five hits and four walks. He struck out two. Only three of the runs surrendered by Corley were scored as earned runs.
“We got down by giving them extra outs and they made us pay,” Bray said.
Theis recorded two outs, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Coulter also recorded two outs. He surrendered one run on three hits.
Sam Howell shut out Washington over four innings. He allowed no runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Braden Luechtefeld closed out the game for Chaminade. In one inning pitched, he allowed no runs on two hits and struck out two of the batters he faced.
Washington will next play Tuesday in the start of a home-away series on back-to-back days with Gateway Athletic Conference Central rival Timberland. Washington plays on the road Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and returns home to host the Wolves Wednesday with the same start time.