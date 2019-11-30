Not only did he finish first, but The Fulton School (St. Albans) junior Jace Cavness accomplished a first for the school.
Cavness won the Class 1 boys individual state cross country championship Saturday, Nov. 9, in Columbia at Gans Creek Recreation Area. He is the first state champion in any sport for the school, which was originally founded in 1993 as a second campus of the Chesterfield Day School.
“It feels pretty good,” Cavness said. “When I first finished the race, I was surprised that it just happened. It took a while to sink in and once it did, I was pretty excited. Now, there’s been a lot of congratulations and it’s cool.”
The cross country program is in just its third season at The Fulton School. Cavness and other runners from the program also play soccer during the fall season.
“He’s a well-rounded athlete,” Fulton Schoool Head Coach Carl Doyle said. “He’s very motivated. He has probably the best acceleration I’ve ever seen out of a distance runner.”
With a time of 16:39.7, Cavness beat out West Nodaway junior Tyler Blay for the state title.
Blay led at the majority of the checkpoints, crossing first at the two-, three- and four-kilometer marks on the five-kilometer course.
Cavness checked in at 12th place after the first kilometer before moving up to sixth at the second kilometer.
By the third kilometer, Cavness was tight on Blay’s trail, following the race leader through that checkpoint just two seconds later.
The two stayed together the rest of the way to the finish where Cavness was able to pull ahead and win in the final 1,000 meters.
“We wanted to start out slower and be able to accelerate through the course and I think that’s a strategy that plays well on that course,” Doyle said.
Doyle said Cavness is a determined and motivated athlete, which allowed him to be able to steadily make up ground against Blay and get past him in the end.
“I think it helps a lot with staying in shape for cross country,” Cavness said or playing two sports in the same season. “Almost every day I’m out running after practice and sometimes after games to try to do my normal workouts”
With a time of 3:18.2 in the final 1,000 meters, Cavness turned in his second fastest split of the race, second only to his time of 3:09.9 through the first 1,000 meters.
It was the third year in a row at the state meet for Cavness, who placed 51st as a freshman in 2017 and grabbed his first state medal by finishing 23rd in 2018.
However, that experience on the state course was mitigated somewhat by the state meet relocating from Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City to the new University of Missouri facility at Gans Creek.
Some runners Saturday were getting their first experience on the new course, which runs flatter and faster than the previous course with a few hills, but nothing comparable to Firehouse Hill at the former course. Cavness ran 116th in the gold division at the Gans Creek Classic back in September and was thus familiar with the course. His time was more than a minute faster on the course in the state meet.
Cavness said his preseason goal was to make it into the top 10 in the state. However, he started to realize he had a good chance of breaking into the top five after winning the Class 1 District 2 meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at Spanish Lake Park in an event hosted by Lutheran North.
Cavness ran a time of 17:03.18 in the district race, 54 seconds faster than the first runner-up, Tanner Schamburg of Oak Ridge. The Oak Ridge boys went on to win the Class 1 team championship at the state meet with 89 points.
“At the district, when I won that race and we looked at the times from the other districts, my main competitor was a guy whose time was 30 seconds faster than mine,” Cavness said. “So, I wasn’t really going into this race expecting to win it. Then I guess I ran a better race and chose the right day to peak.”
Blay and Cavness were the only two Class 1 runners to complete the race in less than 17 minutes.