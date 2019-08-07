Washington’s Brad Carpenter captured the title of the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association 29th Amateur Championship Saturday at Aberdeen Golf Club.
Carpenter, a Washington High School graduate, shot 206 for the three-round tournament to finish seven strokes below par and three ahead of runner-up Curtis Brokenbrow of The Quarry at Crystal Springs.
Carpenter was representing Franklin County Country Club. The former Class 4 state champion and Missouri State University golfer opened with a round of 70 and followed up with rounds of 66 and 70 to end the event.
Following Skip Berkemeyer of The Legends Country Club (210), another Franklin County Country Club golfer was involved in a four-way tie for fourth place.
Ryan Eckelkamp of Washington shot 211 for the event, two strokes under par, with rounds of 66, 72 and 73. Eckelkamp had been the leader after one round.
Tying Eckelkamp were Crimson Callahan of The Legends Country Club, Chris Kovach of Old Hickory Golf Club and Sam Migdal of Norwood Hills Country Club.
Two other area golfers also made the cut and played in all three rounds.
Will Schroeder, representing Franklin County Country Club, tied for 29th with a three-round score of 224, 11 strokes over par. He shot rounds of 73, 71 and 80 to tie Metropolitan eClub members Jeremy Franklin and Josh Kleinheider.
Corey Choate of Meramec Lakes Golf Course shot 226 for the event, 13 strokes over par. He posted rounds of 76, 74 and 76 and tied Colin Stolze of the Metropolitan eClub, Dustin Lagrand of Ruth Park Golf Course and Rob Scherer of Berry Hill Golf Course.
One area golfer, Tommy Alferman of Franklin County Country Club, missed the cut. He shot rounds of 78 and 83 to score 161, 19 strokes over par, for the two rounds.
Complete results can be found at https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/2117988.