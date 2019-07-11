Washington High School graduate Brad Carpenter was tied for third after one day of the Missouri Golf Association 2019 Stroke Play Championship at Glen Echo Country Club in Normandy.
Carpenter shot 68, three strokes under par, on the opening day to tie Keenan Flemming of St. Louis and Nick Westrich of Farmington.
Carpenter won a MSHSAA Class 4 state title at Washington High School and has played collegiately for Missouri State.
Christopher Ferris of St. Louis was the leader at 65, two strokes in front of St. Louis’ Alex Cusumano.
Washington’s Ryan Eckelkamp was part of a six-player tie for 34th after one round. Eckelkamp shot two strokes over par, 73, in the first round. Others tied were Chris Marziani of St. Louis, Josh Fronabarger of Aurora, John Gardner of Overland Park, Kan., Derek Reynolds of Springfield and Tyler Stalker of Springfield.
Washington’s Tommy Alferman shot 74, three strokes over par, Monday. He was part of a 10-player tie for 40th.
Others who shot 74 Monday were Tony Brandt of Bolivar, Buchanan Miller of Kansas City, Tony Nolfo of Festus, Ryan Sullivan of Arnold, Ryan Fisher of Springfield, David Johnson of Kirkwood, Brad Nurski of St. Joseph, Frankie Thomas of Chesterfield and Nick Walz of Springfield.
Washington’s Austin Hoerstkamp was tied for 93rd at 79 through one round. That’s eight strokes over par.
Tied with Hoerstkamp were Neil Atkinson of Jefferson City, Gene Hart of St. Louis, Austin Lowe of Kansas City, Brett Schneider of O’Fallon, Jeff Clay of O’Fallon, Matthew Cromer of Cape Girardeau, Dan Kelley of Chesterfield and Greg Mazdra of St. Louis.
Union’s Will Schroeder was tied for 102nd at 80. Others who shot 80 were Brett Davis of Springfield, Bob Hanneken of Waynesville, Bryan Bohme of Ballwin and Brevin Giebler of Cape Girardeau.
Washington’s Brady Linz shot 91 on the first day to rank 126th.
Tuesday’s play marks the cut as the top 50 and ties will proceed to the third round Wednesday.
Updates can be found at mogolf.org.