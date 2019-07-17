One stroke separated Washington’s Brad Carpenter from a possible title at the Missouri Golf Association Stroke Play Championship this week at Glen Echo Country Club in Normandy.
Carpenter, a Washington High School graduate who went on to play collegiately at Missouri State University, finished the four-round tournament at 274, 10 strokes under par.
Brad Nurski of St. Joseph was the winner, shooting 273 for the event. He tied St. Louis golfers Chris Kovach and Jason Landry but won on a one-hole playoff with a birdie on the 18th hole.
Carpenter shot 68 in the first round, 72 in the second round and had the low score of 64 in the third round.
Playing another 18 holes Wednesday afternoon, Carpenter finished with a score of 70.
Washington’s Ryan Eckelkamp tied for 24th at 287, three strokes over par. He shot rounds of 73, 69, 73 and 72 for the event and ended tied with Sikeston’s Gabe Wheeler.
Carpenter and Eckelkamp were the only two local golfers to make the cut.
Others from the area who played two rounds were:
• Washington’s Tommy Alferman shot rounds of 74 and 81 to finish at 155;
• Union’s Will Schroeder ended at 158 with rounds of 80 and 78;
• Washington’s Austin Hoerstkamp shot rounds of 79 and 84 to end at 163; and
• Washington’s Brady Linz carded rounds of 91 and 83 to close out at 174.