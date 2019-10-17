Well before his team ever got onto the bus Friday, St. Francis Borgia Regional football Head Coach Dale Gildehaus knew his team was up for a major challenge.
And the Cardinal Ritter Lions (7-0, 4-0) rolled to a 54-8 win over the Knights (4-3, 3-1) to claim the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title.
“Cardinal Ritter has the talent in all areas to win this year’s Class 2 state championship,” Gildehaus said. “They have size, speed and they two-platoon, everything. If you want to slow the game down they will. If you want to play hurry-up, they will.”
Cardinal Ritter entered the game as the top team in the MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national poll and returned key members of last year’s state runner-up team.
“Their quarterback (Mekhi Hagens) is so talented with amazing speed,” Gildehaus said. “He scrambles and throws the short or long route and they are gone. The running back just ran over us or away from us. When we kicked off the ball would drop and right back into their hands look out they are gone. That’s why they beat Helias by 45 points. According to reports Ritter has six NCAA Division I players. I agree 100 percent, but actually they have talent everywhere.”
Borgia Highlights
Borgia did have highlights, including a 96-yard touchdown from Sam Heggemann to Brandon Mitchell, the longest pass play of the season.
“We actually scored on a long pass from Heggemann to Brandon Mitchell, our longest pass of the year,” Gildehaus said. “I thought they would catch Brandon, but he ran away from everyone. One minute later, Cardinal Ritter was in the end zone again.”
The Lions found ways to get the job done though the air and on the ground. Cardinal Ritter credited itself with 606 total yards with 306 through the air and 300 on the ground. Borgia marked 256 rushing and 254 passing yards for 510 total yards.
It didn’t matter though. Either way, the Lions dominated the game.
Four different Cardinal Ritter players got into the end zone. Bill Jackson scored four touchdowns while Luther Burden III scored three times.
Keavion Long and Antrell Miller also scored touchdowns.
Engineering the offense was Hagens, who completed 18 of 23 pass attempts for 306 yards and three touchdowns (Cardinal Ritter stats).
Bill Jackson was recorded for nine carries for 230 yards and four scores.
Miller added 10 carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Hagens ran twice, losing five yards.
Through the air, Burden was the top receiver with four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Amaryrious Edwards had four catches for 100 yards.
TJ Atkins caught four passes for 53 yards. Long had four catches for 34 yards, Kavan Reed caught a three-yard pass and Jackson lost two yards on a reception.
“I remember how I felt after the Helias game,” Gildehaus said. “Like that game, we fought, never laid down, fought for one another, had each others’ back, so to speak. We had kids go down with injures but got back up. Tyler Stiefferman had an ankle problem, taped it up and went back in. Vinney Fortner had cramps in both legs. He was out a few plays and back in. Brandon Mitchell was out a play and back in.
“One thing I believe we are learning from playing teams like Helias, Cardinal Ritter and St. Mary’s, when you get knocked down get right back up and continue fighting,” Gildehaus said. “We are learning. They were the better team but this game will help us with the teams we will be playing in the weeks to come. But what’s important they were all disappointed; they know to beat the teams in front of us we must do better.”
Borgia Stats
The Knights were able to find some positives. Sam Heggemann completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 189 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The touchdown pass went for 96 yards to Brandon Mitchell in the second quarter. Heggemann then hit Zach Hellebusch for the two-point conversion.
Mitchell led the receivers with two catches for 101 yards.
“Brandon Mitchell just continues to play so well on both sides of the ball,” Gildehaus said. “He is our leader on special teams, our leader with our defensive backs, then offensively he catches the ball so well. He is just a special person and player.”
Andrew Patton caught two passes for 36 yards while Alonzo MacDonald had two receptions for 30 yards and Spencer Breckenkamp caught two passes for 22 yards.
On the ground, MacDonald led the way with 21 rushes for 49 yards. Heggemann had nine carries for 20 yards. Stieffermann ran twice for 12 yards.
Defensively, Gavin Mueller, Nick Dyson and Vinny Fortner each had six solo tackles. Dyson had an assist.
Jack King had three tackles and an assist.
Wil Heggemann, Brady Kleekamp, Stieffermann, Mitchell and Hellebusch each had two tackles. Heggemann and Hellebusch had one sack apiece.
“Vinny Fortner, for someone his size, fights so hard and gives everything he has on each play,” Gildehaus said. “This week he went against a 275-pound tackle and never, never backed down. He’s a winner.
“Wil Heggemann, for a young man who is still learning the game, does a heck of a job at defensive end,” Gildehaus said. “This week he also played our blocking back and really did well. Before this season is over he will be a difference maker on offense.
“Thomas Engemann and Mitchell Gildehaus just continue to improve each week,” Gildehaus said. “We gave up points, but Gavin Mueller, Nick Dyson and Andrew Patton are starting to understand what it takes to compete against the best. Our best is in front of us.”
Festus
The Knights return home to host the Festus Tigers Friday night in the final home game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers come into the game with a 4-3 record and came back from a 25-point deficit to beat Pacific last Friday, 35-32.
“I talked with Coach (Russ) Schmidt and he told me he never came in and hollered at the kids, just very calmly went over the mistakes of the first half,” Gildehaus said. “The first series, they just ran the ball right down the field. Pacific turns the ball over and Festus scores again. One thing about Festus, if you make a mistake they will take advantage of any miscue.”
The teams have one other common opponent, Sullivan. Sullivan beat the Tigers in Week 2, 21-15. Borgia plays Sullivan on the road in Week 9.
Festus also has beaten North County (54-40) and Windsor (27-0). The Tigers lost to Fox (17-14), Hillsboro (39-14) and De Soto (38-20).
Cole Rickerman has thrown the most of any Festus quarterback, completing 20 of 38 pass attempts for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
A total of 13 different players have run the ball with six of them logging more than 100 rushing yards.
Jack Robinson leads the way with 110 carries for 646 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jayden Rystrom is next at 37 carries for 382 yards and six scores. Collin Doyle has 25 carries for 247 yards and five touchdowns.
Cayce Martin is the team’s top receiver with five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Robinson is the team’s leading tackler with 65 total stops. He also has two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.
“It’s senior night as we honor our 13 seniors who could possibly play their final game at Borgia, along with our senior cheerleaders,” Gildehaus said. “It will be a special night. Hopefully, it is not the last home game as we hope to host a district game. This game will go a long way determining that.”
This is the third year of the current series. Borgia won last year’s game in Jefferson County, 50-7. In 2017, Borgia won at home, 48-0.
Box Score
BOR - 0-8-0-0=8
CR - 20-14-13-7=54
First Quarter
CR - Bill Jackson 64 run (kick failed), 6:47
CR - Keavion Long 8 pass from Mekhi Hagens (pass failed), 3:52
CR - Luther Burden III 32 pass from Hagens (Kavan Reed pass from Hagens), 0:23
Second Quarter
CR - Burden 61 pass from Hagens (run failed), 8:57
BOR - Brandon Mitchell 96 pass from Sam Heggemann (Zach Hellebusch pass from Heggemann), 8:41
CR - Antrell Miller 1 run (Amaryrious Edwards pass from Hagens), 7:19
Third Quarter
CR - Jackson 43 run (Long kick), 10:35
CR - Jackson 25 run (kick failed), 0:54
Fourth Quarter
CR - Jackson 36 run (Long kick), 8:37