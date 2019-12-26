For the fifth time, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys basketball Knights faced a team ranked in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association state polls.
And, for the fifth time, the Knights fell, losing Friday at home to Cardinal Ritter, 58-53.
“It was a hard-fought game from start to finish,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Even when we fell behind a little bit, our kids battled back and got back into the ballgame and gave ourselves a chance.
“We did a lot of things right, but any time we made a mistake, it seemed like they took advantage,” Neier said. “When we didn’t block out very well, they got rebounds and easy putbacks. If we made a mistake on offense, and didn’t quite come to the ball, or make a good enough cut, they cut in between and got a layup on the other end. Things like that grind on you. Our kids kept battling. In the halfcourt game, we probably outscored them. Our kids played with a lot of heart. They rotated guys in who are 6-8. They’ve got size, strength and quickness. They’re an exceptional team. We’ve just got to find a way to keep getting better and cut down on the mistakes. We don’t want to just play with these types of teams, we want to beat them.”
Cardinal Ritter (4-2) entered the game ranked third in the MBCA Class 3 state poll.
Borgia (3-5) also has lost to Washington (received votes in Class 4), Cape Notre Dame (received votes in Class 4), DeSmet (ranked fifth in Class 5) and MICDS (ranked ninth in Class 4).
“You hope that we’re able to get to the point where we can beat teams like this, and give ourselves a chance to win at the end of the season,” Neier said. “We want to be able to play our best ball at the end of the season and playing teams like this has got to make you better.”
Cardinal Ritter went on an 11-2 run near the end of the second quarter and that proved to be a big difference in the game.
The Lions led 17-16 after one quarter.
Borgia jumped ahead, early in the second quarter on a five-point burst by Cole Weber. But Borgia stalled out after that. The Knights were up 22-20 when Cardinal Ritter went on its run to lead 31-26 at the half.
“With the talent they had on the court, we really had to battle,” Neier said. “They really try to disrupt your offense. Our kids did a good job of running the offense and getting good chances at times.”
Cardinal Ritter jumped up in the third quarter, but Borgia came back to cut it back to five by the end of the quarter. It was 40-35 for the Lions going into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, Cardinal Ritter was able to seal the game at the free-throw line. Max Meyers knocked down a long three-point shot near the end to cut to 58-53 at the conclusion.
Three players led Borgia with 15 points apiece, Weber, Meyers and Alex Brinkmann.
Weber knocked down three of Borgia’s eight three-point baskets. Meyers had the other five.
Weber also had five rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot.
Meyers also had two rebounds and two steals.
Brinkmann went 3-5 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 5-7 in the game. He also had two assists, two steals and one rebound.
Trent Strubberg and Andrew Patton scored four points apiece.
Strubberg also had six assists, two rebounds and two steals. Neier complimented his contributions in helping his teammates to score.
Patton also had three blocked shots, two steals and one rebound.
Cardinal Ritter hit four three-point baskets and went 6-11 from the free-throw line.
Mario Fleming paced the Cardinal Ritter attack with 18 points.
Luther Burden was next with 16 points.
From there, it was balanced scoring with six more Lions hitting the scoring column.
Garry Clark netted six points. Brandon Ellington checked in with five. Ilyaas Harris and Josh Robinson scored four points apiece.
Glenn Valentine contributed three points. Nyjahl Vaughn added two points.