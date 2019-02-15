Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.