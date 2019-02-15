It might come down to a physics lesson to explain how the Cardinal Ritter Lions held off the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights Monday.
Cardinal Ritter (17-7, 7-0) clinched at least a tie for the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title by holding off host Borgia (12-10, 3-5), 48-47.
“It was a great ballgame,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We made some mistakes and they were able to pull away a little bit in the first half. To start the second half, we were able to cause some turnovers and got some scores and quickly got the game tied up. It was a great battle the rest of the way as every possession was important.”
Borgia had the final shot in the game. In the dying seconds, Trent Strubberg put up a shot from inside the arc on the left side. The ball bounced off, but Brendan Smith and a Cardinal Ritter defender went up for the rebound. Smith got enough on the ball to send it back toward the rim, but the force of the ball didn’t have enough momentum to carry it over the solid mass of the rim and the ball bounced off as the final buzzer sounded.
“It was a great effort by our kids and something we have to learn from,” Neier said. “Our kids fought hard the entire game and gave us a chance to win. That’s what we want to do.”
For Borgia to have come that close might have seemed a minor miracle to those in attendance. Cardinal Ritter seemed poised to pull away multiple times. It was 15-11 for Cardinal Ritter after one quarter and 26-18 at the half. Borgia came back to tie it in the third quarter and Cardinal Ritter was up going to the fourth by a single basket, 33-31.
The Lions led by seven with just under five minutes to play.
But that’s when Borgia’s outside shooting, dormant to that point, came alive.
Max Meyers hit a three and Strubberg added another long-distance basket and added another shot to cut it to 46-45.
“I think we made some great defensive stands,” Neier said. “I think our defense made it very tough for them to score. They did get some easy scores because their defense is tremendous. We didn’t get many easy shots. We were able to get it inside and that opened it up for Max and Trent outside.”
After Luther Burden scored and was fouled for the Lions, Borgia had a chance to tie. Strubberg knocked down a pair of free throws with 40.3 seconds to play.
Glenn Vanentin missed the front end of a one-and-bonus on the other end, giving Borgia the final chance to win the game.
Four Borgia players, including both seniors, reached double digits in scoring.
Meyers led the way with 12 points on four three-point baskets in the second half.
Strubberg was next with 11 points.
The seniors, Smith and Will Elbert, each scored 10 points. The Knights worked to feed the ball to the two 6-8 post players in the paint and both were able to find success.
Alex Brinkmann netted the team’s other four points.
Borgia hit five three-point baskets in the game and went 8-13 from the free-throw line.
Neier indicated Borgia’s loss at Tolton Catholic Friday drove the team.
“I think our kids knew they didn’t have the best effort and wanted to make up for that tonight,” Neier said. “I think we put the extra effort in tonight. I think they see when we don’t put the total effort in what happens. We know we have to keep working to get better. Our schedule doesn’t get any easier and there are some great teams in our district.”
Gary Clark led Cardinal Ritter in scoring with 12 points and he was the top inside threat for the Lions. Clark pulled down 11 rebounds with three blocked shots, one assist and one steal.
Malek Davis was next with 12 points with four steals, one assist and one rebound.
Burden netted eight points.
Brandon Ellington, Resean Pate and Noah Stamps each scored four points. Cale Wilkerson ended with two points.
Bill Kimminau
Besides the varsity game, Borgia honored seniors on its boys basketball, cheerleading and dance teams. The school also honored longtime Assistant Coach Bill Kimminau, who announced he’s stepping down from leading the JV program at the end of this season.
In Kimminau’s final home game, he led the Knights to a win over Cardinal Ritter.
“The place was packed,” Neier said. “Part of it was due to our tribute to Coach Kimminau. Congratulations to him. They had a sensational game. Cardinal Ritter beat them by 40 points down there earlier in the season and they came back to win here. Our kids played super hard for him. It shows you what kind of coach he is and what kind of person he is.”
Kimminau started coaching in 1988 under Neier and has been the program’s JV coach during his 31 years with the program.
Kimminau was honored by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association in 2008 as the Kevin “Cub” Martin Assistant Coach of the Year.